Sports

Int’l Friendly: Super Eagles lose to Ecuador

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

In what is the second match ever between the two teams, Nigeria early Friday morning (Nigerian time) lost 1-0 to Ecuador in a friendly match played at New Jersey, US.

No thanks to a third minute goal by Pervis Josue Estupifian who capitalised on Nigeria’s defensive blunder to score the only goal of the match.

It will be recalled that the earlier 2-1 loss to Mexico on Sunday morning was also a product of defensive mistake.

In their earlier match with Ecuador played in Tripoli on 22 October 2004 in the framework of the LG Cup, the result was 2-2.

This morning, Nigeria failed to deal with an early freekick with Faisal Sari guilty of ball watching and Chidozie Awaziem unaware of his surrounding allowing Estupifian to head across Francis Uzoho for the game’s opening goal.

That goal sparked the Nigerian team to life as they immediately seized the momentum with Cyriel Dessers handed a clear chance but with the goalkeeper at his mercy he shot tamely directly at him.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Eagles camp open in Morocco today

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

as Liberia names squad for Nigeria   The camp of Super Eagles will today (Monday) open in Tangier, Morocco ahead of their World Cup qualifying match against Liberia slated to take place on Saturday in that north African country.   Our correspondent learnt that the players will start to troop into the camp just as […]
Sports

Guinness World Record holder Sebastian Abreu, who played for 31 clubs, retires

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Uruguay international striker Sebastian “El Loco” Abreu, who played for the most clubs in football history, has retired at the age of 44. Abreu had joined recently promoted Uruguay outfit Sud America in March — the 31st club of his career, and played his last game in Friday’s 5-0 league loss. “The curtain comes down after […]
Sports

Final battle for Europe, survival in LaLiga

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The penultimate round of the 2021/22 LaLiga Santander season is taking place this weekend, with nine of the Matchday 37 fixtures being held at the same 19:30 CEST kick-off time on Sunday.   With so much still to play for in the race for European qualification and in the relegation battle, almost every fixture has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica