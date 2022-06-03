Int’l Friendly: Super Eagles lose to Ecuador

In what is the second match ever between the two teams, Nigeria early Friday morning (Nigerian time) lost 1-0 to Ecuador in a friendly match played at New Jersey, US.

No thanks to a third minute goal by Pervis Josue Estupifian who capitalised on Nigeria’s defensive blunder to score the only goal of the match.

It will be recalled that the earlier 2-1 loss to Mexico on Sunday morning was also a product of defensive mistake.

In their earlier match with Ecuador played in Tripoli on 22 October 2004 in the framework of the LG Cup, the result was 2-2.

This morning, Nigeria failed to deal with an early freekick with Faisal Sari guilty of ball watching and Chidozie Awaziem unaware of his surrounding allowing Estupifian to head across Francis Uzoho for the game’s opening goal.

That goal sparked the Nigerian team to life as they immediately seized the momentum with Cyriel Dessers handed a clear chance but with the goalkeeper at his mercy he shot tamely directly at him.

