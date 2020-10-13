Sports

Int’l friendly: Tunisia hold Nigeria in Austria

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Super Eagles were held 1-1 in an international friendly played at the Austrian city of St. Veit an der Glan on Tuesday.
With the result, the Super Eagles drew one and lost one of their two friendlies in Austria, after the 1-0 loss to Algeria in Klagenfurt on Friday.
Striker Iheanacho received the ball inside the box with his back to goal in the 21st minute, but the Leicester City man turned, despite close attention from the Tunisian defence, to fire into the top right corner, for the opening goal of the game.
The Super Eagles should have gone ahead 2-0 in the 28th minute after captain Ahmed Musa was brought down inside the box by Tunisia goalkeeper Ben Mustapha.
But the keeper redeemed himself, saving the resultant penalty kick from Iheanacho.
The Nigerians would rue the penalty miss after right-back Mohamed Drager slotted in a pass inside the box, fending off Moses Simon, for his first international goal, just before the break.
Iheanacho’s header from Simon’s corner went inches wide two minutes after the break, as the Eagles sought for the lead.
Both sides shared possession but failed to find the winner at the 3,000 capacity stadium.
It was an improved performance from the Eagles, following the lethargic display against Algeria, with regulars Iheanacho, Musa, Simon and Kenneth Omeruo returning to the starting line up.
Sparta Rotterdam keeper Maduka Okoye also retained his spot after his impressive outing against the Algerians, while Kevin Akpoguma made his first start.
In the end, Okoye ensured the tie ended in a stalemate with an impressive one-hand save, tipping off Drager’s chip on the edge of the box over the post, with seconds left.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Robben announces return to football

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Arjen Robben has announced a stunning return to professional football with his first club, Groningen. The winger retired from the game in July 2019 after a brilliant career, which included spells with Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich and more than 20 major title wins. Now, though, with his boyhood club reeling from the devastating […]
Sports

Côte d’Ivoire, Tunisia friendlies good for Eagles –Lawal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former player Garba Lawal has stated that the two friendlies in line for the Super Eagles is good for the team’s development. The Super Eagles will be playing their firstever game together as a team since the pandemic halted football in Africa by next month if everything goes well as planned against Cote d’ Ivoire […]
Sports

I brought what Martial and Rashford lack to United –Ighalo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Nigerian International Odion Ighalo says he is a different kind of striker to Manchester United teammates Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford. The 31-years-old has been impressive since joining Manchester United from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua on a loan deal in January. Ighalo has been able to make most of the opportunities given to him […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: