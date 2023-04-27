News

Int’l Girls In ICT Day: IIAS Charges Parents To Help Female Children On Digital Life

International Institute for African Scholars (IIAS) has encouraged parents to help girls and young women to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering And Mathematics (STEM) education as a way of ensuring a better future for themselves and their nation.

New Telegraph reports that the 2023 International Girls In ICT Day with the theme: “Digital Skills for Life” was commemorated with a workshop organized by Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiative (YSAD) and its partners in Aba, Abia State.

The event brought together a good number of Girls’ Secondary School students from different schools within Aba, where they were properly enlightened on the opportunities available for them in ICT.

Giving her keynote speech, Dr Ngozi Okechukwu, the Chairperson of the African Orientation Council (AOC), and a member of IIAS said that the 2023 theme ‘Digital Skills For Life’ is apt as it revisits the truth that digital skills have come to stay and are imperative in achieving success in any area of our life endeavour.

She advised the girls that the ICT is not meant for only the male, stressing that unfortunately, statistics show that young women and girls in Africa are underrepresented in science and technology.

Okechukwu said that the available statistics of girls and women taking positive advantage of the ICT have necessitated the need to close the digital gender gap through Girl-Child empowerment.

The former Abia State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) said that Nigerian young girls are potential future advocates, change-makers and leaders in ICT if relevant stakeholders take up the challenge to provide them with opportunities, resources and a global platform that facilitates learning, networking and sharing experiences.

“Today is exceptional and we are here to make it memorable and inspirational so that after today you will engrave your name in history.

“Nigeria is a very interesting nation Girls, it will be a mistake to allow any opportunity to just slide by without leveraging on it to become better.

“Today is 2023 International Girls in ICT Day, you cannot allow it just pass by without you learning and making changes in your lives.

“We must challenge ourselves to go the extra mile through excellence and stand out by challenging yourselves from averageness and mediocrity.”

Obinna Nwagbara, Executive Director, YSAD said that ICT is one of the ways through which the girl child, leveraging ICT skills and opportunities, can break the ceiling glasses and attain great heights.

“It Is disappointing that while the rest of the world moved towards the new norm, sub-Sahara Africa, where, geographically, Nigeria falls within, couldn’t tag along.

“A recent study reveals that the digital gender gap in Africa is quite alarming. 190 million women (representing 37% gender gap), said the source, do not have access to internet facilities, including mobile phones that are internet enabled.

“The meaning is that more and more women had been plunged into the stone age and may remain far from knowledge production and sharing in an ICT age.”

He said that the Importance of International Girls In ICT Day cannot be overemphasized, with the obvious sharp and noticeable gender gap in employment, remuneration and promotion, all virtually stacked like ugly odds against the female gender.

