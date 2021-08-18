News

Int’l recoveries governed by mutual legal treaties – Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, yesterday said that international recoveries are governed by ‘Conflict of laws’ principles and not local legislation in view of the multiple sovereignties involved. Malami’s position was made known by his Media Aide, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, in Abuja. According to Malami, international recoveries are more or less governed by international conventions, negotiations and agreement of parties. “It is never a straightjacket application of local legislation.” The Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission Act has nothing specific on funds recovered from indicted public officers.

It merely mentions accruals and disbursement of revenue from the Federation Account. So questions of recovery of stolen funds from indicted public officers are appropriately dealt with by other relevant laws. “It is, therefore, misleading to give the impression that such recoveries and usage of stolen funds and stashed abroad are provided for by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission Act.” Malami further noted that one cannot situate rights and entitlements on looted funds and recovered assets with myopic and narrow understanding of concepts of the application of local legislations.

