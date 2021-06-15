Int’l traffic deficit raises clamour for national airline

The call for a national carrier, particularly for Nigeria, is reverberating, following traffic deficit by African airlines, both within West African region and the continent at large.

Consequently, Nigeria is at the verge of floating a new national airline as the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed that the new airline would begin operations in the second quarter of 2022 with the Federal Government fine-tuning rough edges in its drive to bequeath the nation with an airline.

Data released by the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) does not rate Nigeria as contributing to intra-Africa and intercontinental traffic, a situation that shows that Nigeria is nowhere near the mark in aviation compared to Ethiopia, Kenya, Egypt, South Africa and Morocco, among others.

The absence of a national carrier for Nigeria has seriously affected the country’s rating in terms of air transportation in the continent. Among domestic carriers designated on international routes, only Air Peace is operating international route of Johannesburg and Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Others designated on international routes have either abandoned the routes or ceased operations.

Airlines that top the list with the highest passenger traffic for domestic, intra-Africa and intercontinental flights include Ethiopian Airlines of Ethiopia, Egypt Air of Egypt, Royal Air Moroc of Morocco, Safair of South Africa, Kenya Airways of Kenya, Air Algeria of Algeria, Air Arabia Morocof Morocco, Tunisair of Tunisia, Mongo Airlines of South Africa and Comair of South Africa.

In 2019, before COVID-19, Ethiopian Airlines carried over 13.3 million passengers that year. Egypt Air carried almost 8.9 million passengers in the year to May 2019.

The Star Alliance member is one of the largest airlines in Africa and currently flies to more than 70 destinations around the world. From its base at Mohammed V International Airport, Royal Air Moroc of Morocco operates a domestic network in Morocco, scheduled international flights to Africa, Asia, Europe, and North and South America, and occasional charter flights that include Hajj services.

On the other hand, 22 domestic and international carriers operating in Nigeria put together are able to process between 13 and 15 million passengers annually, almost equivalent to what only Ethiopian Airline processed.

While majority of the 10 highlighted African carriers with the highest traffic are government-owned or government- backed entities and a few others wholly-owned or affiliates to international airlines or bodies, experts argue that domestic carriers can only play in the international league if they could partner big airlines to get the backing and funding that could enable them get a fair share of international traffic.

While it is evident that aviation in Africa has the potential to fuel economic growth, several barriers exist.

Weak infrastructure, high ticket prices, poor connectivity and lack of liberalization are some of the many challenges. Airport infrastructure in most African countries is outdated and not built to serve the growing volume of passengers or cargo. Airlines and airports are often managed by government entities or regulatory bodies. Foreign investment is discouraged.

In Malawi, for example, it’s illegal for a foreign airline or private investor to own more than 49 per cent of a national airline.

So, this prevented Ethiopian Airlines from purchasing more than a 49 per cent stake in Malawian Airlines Still, governments have an important role to play in delivering economic and social benefits by championing intercontinental aviation as well as shaping a dynamic African aviation sector. Liberalisation will bring strong outcomes – new routes, more frequent flights, better connections and lower fares.

These improvements will increase the number of passengers, which will have both direct and indirect positive effects on trade, business travel and tourism. In turn, this has impacts for the broader economy, generating more tourism revenues, jobs and productivity.

That will enhance the GDP of African countries and improve the welfare of ordinary Africans. According to an IATA survey, if just 12 key African countries opened their markets and increased connectivity, an extra 155,000 jobs and $1.3 billion in annual GDP would be created in those countries.

