Int’l Wheelchair Day: Ogun fets physically challenged students, donates wheelchairs

The Ogun State government says it will not rest on its oars in supporting the needy and the physicallychallenged students in the state, as they have their role to play in the development of the state and the entire nation.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu made this known at this year’s International Wheelchairs Day Celebration, at the Daniel Akintonde Model School for Children with Special Needs, Adigbe, Abeokuta, during which government donated 20 wheelchairs to the needy students.

Speaking on the theme of the celebration, “Breaking the Barrier” Prof. Arigbabu said it was a clarion call for all to pay more attention to the expression of the needs of people with disabilities, in order to make them self-reliant and inclusive in the day to day activities of the society.

He described people, especially school children living with disabilities as treasure and wonderful gifts from God, positing that they should be supported and nurtured to bring out the hidden abilities they are endowed with.

The Commissioner therefore called on persons and organisations to complement government’s efforts in alleviating poverty and other discriminatory practices that could inhibit the progress of such persons. In her goodwill message,

