Int’l Widows Day: Group commences free eye care services

A non-profit organisation, Hands of God Widows Support Initiative (HOGWIN), in partnership with Galily Eye Foundation, has commenced free eye care for 50 widows. The free eye care service is part of activities to mark the 2022 edition of the International Widows Day. According to its management, the foundation will, through its work, draw attention to the plight of widows, demand more equitable treatment and improved access to economic opportunities across communities in Nigeria and the rest of Africa. Speaking on the importance of the programme, Executive Director, HOGWIN, Phranklin Audu, noted that an estimated one in ten widows live in extreme poverty thereby stemming discrimination, disinheritance and harmful practices endured by widows make widowhood directly linked to poverty.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...