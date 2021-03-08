Int’l Women Day: Buhari showcases top females in his govt

President Muhammadu has said the celebration of International Women Day with the theme ‘Choose to Challenge’ today has given him the opportunity to reflect on how he honours women in the country.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President listed top women in his government to include: Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs; Mariam Katagum, Minister of State for Industry,

Trade and Investment; Sharon Ikeazor, Minister of State for Environment; Gbemisola Saraki, Minister of State for Transportation; Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT); Folashade Yemi- Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Mariam Uwais, Special Adviser to the President and Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment, and Secretary of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

Others listed are Mojisola Adeyeye, Director- General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC); Hadiza Bala-Usman, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA); Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairperson and CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission; Chioma Ejikeme, Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD); Patience Oniha, Director- General, Debt Management Office (DMO); Aisha Dahir- Umar, Director-General, National Pension Commission; Jummai Audi, Chairperson, Nigerian Law Reform Commission (NLRC); Yewande Sadiku, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC); Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator/ Chief Executive of New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), Nigeria and Nnenna Akajemeli, National Coordinator/ CEO, SERVICOM.

Also on the list of women in Buhari’s government are: Folasade Joseph, Managing Director, Nigeria Agriculture Insurance Corporation (NAIC); Cecilia Gaya, Director-General, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON); Ronke Sokefun, Chairperson, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC); Aishah Ahmad, Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli, Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA); Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); Oge Modie, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Strategic Communications; Toyin Adeniji, Executive Director, Micro Enterprises, Bank of Industry (Oversees the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, GEEP); Stella Okotete, Executive Director, Business Development, NEXIM Bank; Omolola Abiola-Edewor, Executive Director, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC); Imaan Sulaiman- Ibrahim, Director-General, National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media, and INEC Federal Commissionernominee.

Others are: Dr. Yosola Akinbi, Senior Technical Adviser, National Economic Council (NEC) (Office of the Vice President); Dr. Balikisu Saidu, Senior Special Assistant Legal, Research and Compliance Issues (OVP); Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, Senior Special Assistant on Rule Of Law (OVP); Foluso Idumu, Senior Special Assistant on Administration (OVP); Moji Rhodes, Senior Special Assistant on Social Development and Humanitarian Affairs; Lanre Shasore, Senior Special Assistant on Coordination & Planning (OVP); Dr. Ebi Awosika, Senior Technical Assistant on Community Engagements (OVP); Olaolu Beckley, Special Assistant On Documentation (OVP); Edewede Akhidenor – Special Assistant, Administration (OVP); Nkoli Anyaoku– Special Assistant, Administration (OVP); Dr. Lilian Idiaghe – Special Assistant, Legal (OVP); Tolani Alli – Special Assistant on Visual Communications (OVP); Toyosi Onaolapo, Special Assistant on Community Engagements; Haijya Halima Bawa, Special Assistant on Community Engagements; Nonye Ojekwe, Special Assistant on Community Engagements; Koko Iyamusa, Special Assistant on Administration (Wife of the VP); Fakorede Omotayo Basirat, Special Assistant on Special Duties; and Omotayo Rachael Omowunmi, Special Assistant on Household & Social Events.

