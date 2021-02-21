News

IntraDot launches Nigeria first indigenous online TV App ‘OyaWatch TV’-Your TV on the Go!

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A cross section of Nigerians has expressed delight at the launch of the country’s first downloadable online mobile television application ‘OyaWatch TV’ as they affirmed that it suitability for all major mobile devices and smart TV’s with contents from both local and international broadcasters is a pacesetter.

 

 

The app is the first service of its kind dedicated to Nigerian audiences by streaming live programmes of high quality news, sport, and entertainment and documentaries channels with available menu in English, French, and Yoruba, Hausa, and Igbo languages.

 

 

Guests who spoke at the roll-out described the App as a revolution in how Nigerians will view media contents henceforth as it affords subscribers the ease to navigate through various channels easily.

Founders of IntraDot Ltd, owners of ‘OyaWatch TV’ as well as Francesca Minaise, Marketing Director, said the subscription based streaming service is available on all App Stores and designed to bring television experience closer to users as they can now watch any programme of their choice on their palm.

Minaise said, “Imagine the avid followers of programs and shows in a remote locations where the viewer does not have access to a TV but with his Smartphone, just a click of a button, the viewer is just as the man, woman or child sitting before the giant screen in the sitting room or the viewing any centre . Same goes for lovers of sports, news, lifestyle/entertainment, music, movies, kids shows movies and many others.”

 

 

According to her, the name OyaWatch comes from the Yoruba slang “oya”, meaning instant or “instantly”, saying “we want to make the best global and local media and entertainment experiences available to everyone in Nigeria.”

 

 

The company’s Media Director, Mr. Sadiq Yusuf Akilu reiterated that “OyaWatch is the future of Nigerian television; we are committed to delivering family entertainment to Mama Africa, providing the greatest selection of local channels in the continent and international channels for Nigeria. Our reliable service is one you can trust. Experience the digital revolution in your home now or anywhere, anytime and anyhow.”

 

 

Akilu disclosed that “one of the beauties of OyaWatch is it has 24 hours catch up, so if a person has missed the news, sports or movies, they can just simply rewind”

 

 

The firm said OyaWatch is offering over 60 channels of live news, movies, tv-shows, documentaries, sports and children’s content at a moderate price by subscription with other popular channels lined up for the future.

 

 

“Through the renowned Red Bee’s OTT platform, we have built a competitive subscription service available on every device, including smart phones, which are crucial in reaching a wider audience in Nigeria.”

 

 

The Media Director affirmed that “by launching ‘OyaWatch TV’, we want to make the best global and local media and entertainment experiences available to everyone in Nigeria.”

Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer of Red Bee Media, Mr. Steve Nylund said “OyaWatch is a pioneering service in the Nigerian media and entertainment landscape and we are looking forward to seeing it grow in the years to come. It is another great example of how our OTT platform offers a solid foundation for anyone looking to launch and develop a streaming service, no matter the ambition level or business idea.”

 

 

According to Alhaji Ismail Sani the Executive Director “due to the protocols of COVID 19, the official Ceremonial launch was postponed. The launching ceremony would hopefully be in the coming months in Abuja, where we would have the honour of the Minister of Information, Director General of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Chairman of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) as well as other stakeholders in the industry grace the occasion.

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

APC: Only God, Edo people will make Ize-Iyamu governor

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Edo State chapter, yesterday, said that the National Chairman of the party,Adams Oshimhole, who was recently sacked by the Appeal Court, was not the reason Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State is running to save his head in the forthcoming September 19 governorship election in the state. […]
News

Wike to sue banks over unauthorised loans to LG chairmen

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has directed the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zachaeus Adangor, to take legal action against banks that had given unauthorised loans to some local government chairmen in the state. Wike also directed the removal of Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) from such banks, noting that the banks cannot […]
News Top Stories

NDIC begins verification of 42 failed MFBs’ depositors

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Following the revocation of operating licenses of 42 failed Micro-Finance Banks (MFBs) by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has commenced the verification of the depositors.   Already, it has directed depositors of the closed banks to visit their respective banks’ addresses from Monday 21st to Thursday 24th December, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica