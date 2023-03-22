Intricate cycles of life in Ajibade-Bakare’s The Sun Shall Soon Shine

Adejoke Ajibade-Bakare’s book, The Sun Shall Soon Shine, is a sombre poetry collection that explores the dynamics of life in different phases, including the longing for childhood, the transience of time, the rivalry of adversities and hope, resilience and the acceptance of God in face of harsh realities. It examines the intricate cycles of life from conception to adulthood, particularly as a Nigerian. The book explores a number of thought-provoking and alluring themes, including those that honour fatherhood, celebrate femininity and motherhood, and mourn those who have struggled with insecurity and death.

These themes are expressed in clear imagery, rhythmic variations and a compelling language that awakens the mind to the possibility of change through hope and action. The poems are organised into five themed sections, ‘Womb Tales’, ‘Childhood Dreams’, ‘Woes of a Nation’, ‘Soul Talk’, and ‘Life’s Palaver’. Each section further includes a number of other poems sharing a common theme.

The poems first concentrate on the difficulties of motherhood and birth, the nostalgia of childhood excitements and spells of time forgone. They later centre on more inciting issues of the hardship, uncertainties and trauma that grapple most proletariat in the Nigerian society. They resonate, establishing new connections between life, adversity, the passage of time, and hope. Like every other tale that seeks to unearth hidden curiosities and explore exciting narratives, ‘Womb tales’ conveys the trials of childbirth and glorifies the role of parents in raising their offspring. In reiterated images and metaphors “Womb tales” mirrors the traumatic experience of childbirth and how it strengthens a mother’s instinct to dote on her baby. Equally, It alludes to the gallantry of fathers in protecting and cherishing their children as well as the sacrifices of mothers for their children’s success.

The joy of becoming a parent, however, is suspended by the tragic note of the unborn “that never came to be.” The theme of childhood spills over into the second section of the book, where the occasion of the poems becomes more nostalgic and personal. “Childhood dreams” relives the excitement of being a child yearning for those experiences. Embracing the realities of the present in solitude, these childhood memories of the past are mourned and cherished. “On an empathic note, “Woe of a Nation “ bemoans the nation’s insecurity, reflects the adversities of life and sympathizes for the loss of lives and hope. In a set of antithetical expressions, “A tomorrow that was yet to come, A tomorrow that never will come,” The poems echoe the death of hope or the longing of positive change in face of hunger, poverty, mishap, terror, trauma and death that engulfs the nation, “Naija.”

While they mourn the possibility of change, they serve as a call to action for Nigerians to facilitate the change they once hoped for. “Sshh… and listen,” Soul talk provides a therapeutic ambiance that cleanses the soul and prepares the mind for tricks to navigate through life. The poems warn against the ephemerality of time, emphasise the importance of spirituality, require individuals to embrace and project love, and stimulate the mind to action and progress. The final section of The Sun Shall Soon Shine, “Life’s Palaver,” illustrates the paradoxes of life and the hard reality that proletarians must contend with. The poems reject defeat but sympathize with all the realities of being a “pauper” as opposed to a “prince.” The poems portray these realities in vivid imagery through metaphors of hunger, agony, and despair, but alsochallenge acquiescence to such truths. “Life’s palaver” is a tribute to the suffering of the pauper, a dirge that laments the acceptance of their reality, and a call to never give up and strive.

