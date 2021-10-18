News

Intrigue as 3 chairmen emerge in A’Ibom APC parallel congresses

The factional crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom worsened at the weekend as there were more than three parallel state congresses held in the state.

There were unconfirmed reports that there was a fourth congress led by a chieftain of the party, Bishop Sam Akpan.

 

The three factions were those of the Niger Delta Affairs Minister Senator Godswill Akpabio, Senator Ita Enang and that of the National Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe. Akpabio’s faction held its congress at the Kara Event Centre, situated along the Goodluck Jonathan Boulevard, Uyo,  while Akpanudoedehe’s own held at the Sheergrace Events Centre.

 

Our correspondent observed that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and APC committee members monitored the congress held by Akpanudoedehe’s faction only.

 

Akpabio’s group elected Mr. Stephen Leo Ntukekpo, as it’s state chairman, Mr. Austin Ekanem was elected as chairman of of Akpanudoedehe’s faction, while Mr. Douglass People, emerged as chairman of Senator Ita Enang’s group.

 

Akpabio and Ita Enang, it was learnt, had visited the congress venue of Akpanudoedehe’s camp, perhaps to seek reconciliation and harmonisation of the two congresses.

 

Speaking during one of the congresses held at Kara Event Centre, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, said the different congresses were working for the interest of the party.

 

According to him, people must always disagree to agree among themselves, adding that at the end of the day,

 

APC would be positioned to take over the Hilltop Mansion House in 2023. “I have seen other congresses going on, all are working for the APC. People must always disagree to agree, but the most important thing is thatweareallworkingforthe party,” he said

