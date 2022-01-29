Intrigues, power play in Ekiti APC primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State on Thursday, January 27, conducted its primary election to usher in the flag bearer of the party in the forthcoming June 18 gubernatorial election in the state. However, the outcome was marred by controversies owing to its boycott by seven out of the eight aspirants jostling for the coveted governorship seat in the state, reports Adewumi Ademiju

The intrigues

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State had been embroiled in an internal crisis even before the date of the primary election was announced. The mode of the primary to be conducted for the gubernatorial election was the issue. There was also an allegation of Governor Kayode Fayemi’s preferred candidate. He was said to have preference for the former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Biodun Oyebanji from Ekiti Central. This, according to those on the other Camp, negated the issue of Southern agitation of power shift. The advocates of Southern agenda had persistently maintained that it was time for the region to produce the next governor. Their argument was based on the fact that the region had been denied such a position since the creation of the state in 1996. They had also argued that the governor, if he must choose an anointed candidate, it should be from the Southern district. This is as one of the Southern aspirants, Honourable Femi Bamisile, accused Governor Fayemi of failure to keep to the promise he made during his campaign in 2018. The governor had, according to Bamisile, promised that he would support a power shift to the South at the completion of his tenure. Bamisile had said: “I don’t disagree with Governor Kayode Fayemi for anointing one of the aspirants but the process for the emergence of such a person must be credible and transparent. Let me restate here that if the governor had come to the South to pick a councilor as his candidate, I would not be contesting this election.”

The election, power play, and outcome

The APC at the National level ordered the adoption of option A4 for the primary election to produce the candidate of the party. The eight contestants are: Oyebanji, Senator representing Ekiti central senatorial district, Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele, former Minister of works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, Engineers Kayode Ojo, Bamidele Faparusi, Hon. Femi Bamisile, Demola Popoola and Olusola Afolabi. The governorship primary election committee was headed by the Jigawa State governor, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, while the former speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan, was the secretary.

Former speaker, House of Representative, Dimeji Bankole, served as an observer. Assurances on security to safeguard the voters and prevent any form of crisis was given by the committee as Badaru at a stakeholders meeting in Adetiloye Hall in Ado Ekiti, explained that the party had a guideline in the conduct of direct primary, which includes the accreditation of the party members after getting their voter cards. The party membership slips, he also said, should carry their photographs, and their names contained in the party registers in their respective wards.

He had said: “The party has a guideline in the conduct of direct primary, which is the accreditation of the party members after getting their voter cards, and party membership slips carrying their photographs and their names should also be contained in the party registers in their respective wards. “After this is done, the members would now queue behind the agents of their preferred aspirants in each ward before counting. It is whatever that is counted across the wards and acceptable to all agents that will be collated and announced accordingly.

“I have my integrity to protect just like every other member of this committee. Nobody will be cheated. I have the assurance that we will end this primary with all aspirants commending us for doing a good job. We shall all laugh together after the process.” He went on to say that each of the aspirants would nominate 20 persons that would work with the committee as local organizing committee in the collation and transmission of results, stressing that the mode would make the process more credible and acceptable. At the meeting, one of the aspirants, Opeyemi Bamidele, who raised an alarm, had said: “All manners of things were going on within a circle in the form of a new party registration slip.

The most important thing is victory for our party and aspirants are ready to work with you and your committee to ensure a credible / transparent primary.” Responding, Badaru stated that “about 183,000 list of party members have been stamped from Abuja, no new list would be accepted.”

He counseled the aspirants that “no amount of cohesion would deny anybody what he deserved; what belongs to you will always be yours.” But, on the day of the primaries, seven of the aspirants, namely: Opeyemi Bamidele , Fẹmi Bamisile, Dayo Adeyeye, Bamidele Faparusi, Demola Popoola, Kayode Ojo and Olusola Afolabi issued a statement alleging “parade of Governor Kayode Fayemi appointees, aides and state assembly members as electoral umpires to pave the way for Biodun Oyebanji, his anointed candidate.” The aspirants thereafter expressed shock that “some aides, members of the state Assembly and local government chairmen were given result sheets ahead of the election that will be held on Thursday.” Earlier on Wednesday, a day before the primary, at the stakeholders meeting, chairman of the election committee stated that he would hold a meeting with the aspirants by 8am on Thursday morning, the day of the primary. The meeting, however, could not be held due to the early morning protest by seven of the contestants.

The aggrieved aspirants, flanked by their supporters, who protested at the party’s secretariat, told newsmen that the election committee compromised by appointing those loyal to Governor Fayemi and aspirant Oyebanji as presiding/ returning officers.

They claimed that the Badaru- led committee gave result sheets to Oyebanji’s supporters to write the results even before the election, and threatened legal battle if the situation was not corrected. Senator Bamidele, who addressed journalists on behalf of his colleagues, said: “They shouldn’t embarrass APC with this conduct; we want the committee to stop the process. They have made the result sheets available to Biodun Oyebanji’s supporters to write the results.

The outcome of the election is predetermined; we want the process cancelled because we don’t want the committee to embarrass our party by forcing us to confront them in the court.” The aspirants, who later visited the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Department, State Service (DSS) and the Police headquarter to lodge their complaint, described the modality adopted by the primary committee as “laced with fraud.”

But, the secretary of the election committee, Victor Olabimtan, in a statement informed the general public that the election would be held in the 177 wards across the state, even as he promised “level playing field, fairness, openness and transparency.” The statement reads in part: “You will recall that during the stakeholders’ meeting between the Committee, aspirants and others yesterday, this issue was raised and exhaustively discussed, and to reinforce confidence in the process, it was agreed that each aspirant should nominate 20 people each to be part of the process.

“All the aspirants took advantage of this window of opportunity and submitted the list of their nominated electoral officers. All the submitted lists have been added to the existing arrangement, assigned into various wards and local governments.

They have all been incorporated.” At the end of the process, Oyebanji was declared as the winner of the primary election as announced by the Chairman of the electoral committee. Badaru had announced that Oyebanji scored the highest number of votes to defeat other contestants. According to him, “Oyebanji won the election having scored the highest number of votes in all the councils as other contestants, according to the statistics from the returning officers, indicating that those Aspirants, who alleged manipulation and did not participate in the election, scored virtually zero in most wards.” Announcing the results, Badaru said Oyebanji scored 101, 703, Bamidele, 760 votes; Adeyeye scored 691 votes, while Ojo polled 767 votes. He added that Bamisile polled 400 votes, Faparusi garnered 376 votes, and Popoola scored 239, while Afolabi scored 47 votes.

It was gathered that out of eleven wards in Iyin Ekiti, the hometown of Opeyemi Bamidele, in Irepodun Local Government, elections were held only in six wards. It was also said that the election did not hold in Ikoro Ekiti, the hometown of Kayode Ojo, and in Ijero Local Government Area as well as in some parts of Emure Local Government, the hometown town of Adeyeye, Gbonyin Local Government in Ode Ekiti, hometown of Bamidele Faparusi, some parts of Ekiti East, and the local government of Fẹmi Bamisile.

Expectations ahead

Oyebanji, who in his acceptance speech stated he would be magnanimous in victory, said: “I consider this a win for us all, and a win for participatory democracy, especially because all party members were given the opportunity to speak with their votes on account of the modified Open Secret Ballot System (Option A4), also known as Direct Primaries that was adopted. “I submit to the voice of the people, and I submit to the voice of God, who rules in the affairs of people – for there is no power but of God, and powers that be are ordained of God. I humbly accept the confidence you have reposed in me to bear our collective mandate. “To my fellow aspirants, all of you worthy Ekiti sons, I salute your courage of conviction and your passion for the upliftment of our dear State. Your participation in the process has served to strengthen our party, through the mobilisation of many voices. “During contests such as this, tensions are understandably high, and tempers rise in all quarters. This is all normal in the course of democratic expression. I hereby promise my fellow aspirants that together, we will work towards victory and a bright future for our people.”

