Intrigues, tension as FIRS elect union leaders Monday

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (LIRS) staff would begin the process of electing delegates across its formation on Monday for 2021 for its Quadrant Delegate election, although coming with lots of suspicions, intrigues and maneuvers.

The first process due for Monday has raised tension at the revenue collection Agency following widespread complaints by staff that the foundation process key to emergence of leaders has been allegedly compromised by the management.

FIRS has two union bodies, Nigeria Civil Service Union ( NCNCU), and Association of senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) headed by Alhaji Idris Alhassan, and Mr. Okere Samson respectively.

Finding has it that, while the NCNSU election usually holds peacefully in the service that of ASCSN never comes easy during and after election. Investigation revealed that election into these two bodies were usually conducted through delegates elections across the offices of the Service nationwide, and the delegates in turn vote the exco at every quadrant Delegate Conference . Checks by this tabloid revealed that as at Saturday, the FIRS electoral body kept to its chest how it intended to conduct the delegates election in outstation as no time table is available.

The findings further revealed that there are high level coercion of staff by certain vested interest among the management team to whip staffs on line or lose their jobs prematurely .

The situation has polarised the body as regional interest group emerged over the weekend to pursue regional agenda. Findings also revealed that a certain FIRS director (technical) has his younger brother running along side Comrade Lekwort Thomas Friday, Comrade Ahamed Abah Terab, and Comrade Abubakar Dalhatu , and Comrade Ajoge J.Yakubu for the chairmanship position, and it suspected, he was behind underhand tactics to subvert the wish of the staff.

In this regard, delegates from the 19 states outstation of FIRS have concluded plan to boycott the forthcoming quadrant delegate election scheduled to hold later this month in Abuja, the nation’s capital Sunday Telegraph learnt that the planned boycott was sequel to what sources close to emerging plot described as “undue Interference” of FIRS management on union matters.

At a meeting held over the weekend in Damaturu to perfect a regional strategy to overcome what sources explained to address a common problem called on FIRS management to provide a level playing field for contestants.

