Introducing fast rising Afrobeat singer, ERMA

Gbara Eedee Emmanuel popularly known as ERMA is a Nigerian afrobeat singer and song writer. He gained popularity after he dropped his EP project titled “ready” and after dropping a hit cover to the song “finesse” by BNXN and Pheelz.

ERMA, Gbara Eedee Emmanuel was born on 25th of December into the family of Mr and Mrs John Gbara in Rivers state where he spent his early years.

EDUCATION

Gbara Eedee Emmanuel, ERMA is a student of Rivers State University of Science and technology where he studies a four years course, business administration.

CAREER

ERMA has always had interest in music and dance as a little boy and with the support of his family and friends, he decided to go into music full time.

He often spends hours listening to different genres of songs from hip hop, reggae, highlife and creating covers to songs.

He also admires and loves listening to great artists such as Usher, Micheal Jackson, Psquare etc.

ERMA started off by writing songs to performing them in street carnivals, concerts and parties. He always got good reviews about his performances and this inspired him to go into music full time.

ERMA made a short cover of finesse a song by BNXN and Pheelz on the 30th of march 2022 and the cover went viral. He also did a verse on Asa’s song “I don’t go” featuring Bigwiz on the 3rd of july.

He began performing in his school and was very active in his school’s music scene. This made him popular in Unilag’s entertainment community and he was able to build a strong fan base.

ERMA is known as boyerma_ on instagram and twitter and boyerma on YouTube and Facebook.

ERMA is under the management of Andachi Entertainment and has been a recording artist under them for months.

He just dropped his first ever debut project “Ready” EP which is already going viral and is available on all digital platforms.

In his words, “What inspired me to release this EP was the comments I got from a lot of people saying that I was not ready. I decided to prove them wrong and drop the EP which was why I gave it the name “Ready”.

