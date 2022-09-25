News

Introducing fast rising Afrobeat singer, ERMA

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

 

Gbara Eedee Emmanuel popularly known as ERMA is a Nigerian afrobeat singer and song writer. He gained popularity after he dropped his EP project titled “ready” and after dropping a hit cover to the song “finesse” by BNXN and Pheelz.

ERMA, Gbara Eedee Emmanuel was born on 25th of December into the family of Mr and Mrs John Gbara in Rivers state where he spent his early years.

EDUCATION
Gbara Eedee Emmanuel, ERMA is a student of Rivers State University of Science and technology where he studies a four years course, business administration.

CAREER
ERMA has always had interest in music and dance as a little boy and with the support of his family and friends, he decided to go into music full time.
He often spends hours listening to different genres of songs from hip hop, reggae, highlife and creating covers to songs.
He also admires and loves listening to great artists such as Usher, Micheal Jackson, Psquare etc.

ERMA started off by writing songs to performing them in street carnivals, concerts and parties. He always got good reviews about his performances and this inspired him to go into music full time.

ERMA made a short cover of finesse a song by BNXN and Pheelz on the 30th of march 2022 and the cover went viral. He also did a verse on Asa’s song “I don’t go” featuring Bigwiz on the 3rd of july.
He began performing in his school and was very active in his school’s music scene. This made him popular in Unilag’s entertainment community and he was able to build a strong fan base.

ERMA is known as boyerma_ on instagram and twitter and boyerma on YouTube and Facebook.

ERMA is under the management of Andachi Entertainment and has been a recording artist under them for months.
He just dropped his first ever debut project “Ready” EP which is already going viral and is available on all digital platforms.

In his words, “What inspired me to release this EP was the comments I got from a lot of people saying that I was not ready. I decided to prove them wrong and drop the EP which was why I gave it the name “Ready”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osinbajo doesn’t just teach leadership, he lives it – RCCG leadership institute

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Redeemer’s International Leadership Academy (RILA) Sunday described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as an uncommon Nigerian leader, who does not only  teach and advocate the virtues of leadership, but also demonstrates exemplary leadership in practice. The leadership Academy, which also honoured Prof. Osinbajo as a ‘Living Legend’ and a few other pastors at its 25th […]
News

SCI advocates end to childhood death from vaccine-preventable diseases

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

As the world commemorates World Immunisation Week, Save the Children International (SCI) in Nigeria has urged governments at all levels and stakeholders to accelerate actions toward reducing and ending death from vaccine preventable diseases. Available data has shown that global vaccination rates have dropped to levels not seen in a decade, with 3.5 million fewer […]
News Top Stories

FG eyes N90.7bn privatisation proceed to finance budget

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, ABUJA

The Federal Government plans to utilise the sum of N90.7 billion from privatisation in 2022 to finance a portion of budget deficit, analysis of 2022 budget breakdown showed.   The N16.39 trillion 2022 fiscal budget carries N6.26 trillion deficits (3.39% of GDP), a sum the Federal Government listed means and amount for its funding. Next […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica