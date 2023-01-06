Introducing Nigeria’s credible news and entertainment blog Wahalanetwork

In the Nigerian media space saturated with blogs who lack credibility and consistently entangled in controversies over content and news coverage, Wahalanetwork is shifting the paradigm on questionable professionalism associated with blogging.

Wahalanetwork, a global blog brand that entertains and updates ardent readers on Afrobeat news, all entertainment news, wahala gist and any other credible trending news, is completely redefining how blogging is done with factual presentation of news and articles.

Borne out of passion to do things differently, media entrepreneur, Kristen Dawodu, established the blog in August 2021. The embrace and patronage the platform has enjoyed under two years underlines how much entertainment consumers in Nigeria and beyond have been waiting for such authentic opportunity to get first-hand information about their favourite celebrities.

Dawodu holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Tai Solarin University in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State. He attended King Emmanuel Primary School in Ore, Ondo State, and Hallmark Secondary School in the Sunshine State.

Speaking in a recent media chat about his vision for the company, the Wahalanetwork CEO said that the idea behind the blog is to create a unique and credible place where people can come and read authentic pieces of news about celebrities, and also keep them up to date on international entertainment news.

“I just had the vision and moved with visionaries (people who understand what is expected). Wahala network is different from most or all blogs because the blog didn’t work or partner with any other blog first. It was strictly moving in accordance to the vision from the beginning.

“Wahala network is a unique blog brand, aside from the fact that the blog has other platforms where news are disseminated such as Facebook, The Website (www.wahalanetwork.com), TikTok as well (even though the account is under development presently unlike other platforms that the blog has been active on.

“Wahala network is the blog that makes most blogs provide evidences as other slides. Wahala network also gives back to the audience often; on intervals the blog picked followers and reward them with funds, airtime and some times posting of contents for some of the content creators that are followers of the blog’s account.

“The target is entertainment in general, Afrobeats & music in general, but there is more focus on the local entertainment industry & local music industry. Wahalanetwork is a blog brand that focuses more on the local industry, and the foreign industries are not left out because there updates cover all sectors of the world not just industries,” said Kristen Dawodu.

Speaking further on moving with entertainment trend, he explained why wahalanetwork has a specific focus on a particular area of news covered by the company.

“Much more can be done to the coverage of the entertainment industry both locally and on the global stage. The world is focusing more on Afrobeats and African entertainment and that alone is an inspiring reason to cover more entertainment & Afrobeat in general, updates. Because through wahalanetwork platform we educate the public on the updates with the right & impactful captions.”

