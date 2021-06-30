Invaluable checks in choosing, building a career

The writer opened the discourse with a stellar personal story of how he toggled between becoming an economist and an accountant, and while the latter was more of peer influences than his personal preference; and even the former didn’t resonate with him either, although he did the latter course. He explained how he struggled with the course because he didn’t make proper plans and also did not consider certain relevant checks before choosing that course of study. He highlighted the dearth of proper mentorship and selfawareness as the major inhibitions to practical approaches to choosing a career by the youth.

The author further narrates how his fortunes changed upon self-re-evaluation and innate pump for administration and organisation. He further expressed gratitude for a leap in his career as a result of his practical approach to choosing a career path.

The writer also highlighted powerful checks before choosing a career path. One of the checks is the ability- check. This check is imperative to be extensively researched before dabbling into a career path. He also touched on the talent check and interest check. The writer in the thirty second page of this didactic book , also wrote on the meaning of a goal ,and three types of goals and how to set goals which were explicit and practical too. He also touched on what people should do when situations are beyond their control. Dr Kolawole also used interesting anecdotes to explain certain points.

He used the story of a medical doctor who upon graduation, handed over his certificate to his parents because he wanted to become a sculptor and not a doctor. The author enthused that early understanding of one’s interest is pivotal to choosing a successful career path. He wrote about parental influences on choosing the career path for their children which cannot be outrightly refused but judiciously managed by speaking to a mentor or getting an advocate to talk to them on the preferences of the child or subject. The experiences of people who live life without goals were enunciated in the sixth chapter of the book which ranges from frustration to unhappiness and an impoverished life. The penultimate chapter of the book explained the importance of acquiring skills and getting a job to support one’s career owing to lack of financial resources.

The author, in the last chapter, enjoined youths to strategically choose a career path that is relevant to the contemporary age and also emphasized the need for hands-on skill for everyone despite the career path. However, the book didn’t capture change management on a career path and how to maintain a stellar performance even in an accidental and reclusive career path. The book is very simple to read and also very handy. And the language style is very endearing. Jambites and undergraduates would find this book convincing and supportive in choosing a career path.

