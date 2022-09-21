Invaluable insight into Christian identity

Book title: Christian Identity:

Who Is A Christian?

Author: Prof Donatus Emmanuel, UN

Publisher: BethelNelsons, Nigeria

Year of publication: 2021

Number of pages: 146

Book reviewer: Dr Patrick Mbatojuo

This book has answered a lot of questions and provided a further insight into the identity of a Christian. There’s been a lot of misconceptions among the general public about the real identity of a Christian.

‘Thus, this book, ‘Christian Identity: Who Is A Christian?’, is no doubt, “a panacea to the great confusion in the minds of believers and unbelievers alike as to who a Christian is, what qualities he should possess, his peculiar character or distinguishing features from a divine perspective as opposed to popular understanding and belief.”

Written in a simple understandable and readable English, while the font size of the printing is excellent for those who have problem reading tiny letters, ‘Christian Identity: Who Is A Christian?’ is a well researched book with a good dose of scriptural references.

The forward was written by Rev. Kayode Oyegoke who described the author as a great inspiration to him. One major thing he observed is that the book kept pointing the reader to Jesus Christ. The book has 12 chapters with several subheadings in each chapter. I see it as a compendium of 12 books in one volume.

As you read through the book, you will observe that the author keep making references to other great authors who contributed in shaping his perception on the identity of a Christian.

He quoted several times from the works of A. W. Tozer, Edwin Louis Cole, Thomas Brooks, Thomas Watson, Joseph Allen, Ralph Venning, etc. Every chapter begins with a notable quote from these authors.

The chapters include: ‘Disciples Indeed’; Crucified To The Flesh’; ‘Crucified To The world’; ‘In Spirit and Truth’; ‘Unto The Fullness of Christ’; ‘The Transformed Man’; ‘Separated From Sin’; ‘Lovers Of God’; ‘The Honour Of God’; ‘Living For God’; ‘The Reconciliation’ ; and ‘Waiting For His Appearing’.

In conclusion, this book, “is an eye-opener to the body of Christ and the world at large. The simplicity of language and the methodology of presentation of the various topics (issues) make the book available for all.”

The author summarised the burden of his heart and called all his readers to be born of the spirit and the word, filled with the spirit, led by the spirit and worship God. You will all agree with me that this is an amazing job that must be in the hands of everyone to read.

Don’t just get a copy for yourself but help someone get it and encourage them to read as well

