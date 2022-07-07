Invasion has sent out serious signals – Afenifere

Pan-Yoruba socio-political organization Afenifere yesterday decried Tuesday’s attacks on the advance convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State and Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja. In a release by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, the group said the attacks had sent out danger signals. Ajayi said: “The nature of these attacks should send serious signals to the governments, to the security agencies and indeed to all Nigerians. “The one on the presidential team seems to be a coded language by enemies of the nation that they are not afraid of anyone notwithstanding the status of such a person. “For, it goes without saying that a presidential team would normally be fortified. So, for a group to attack such a team must be out of sheer bravado – which unfortunately further exposed how vulnerable our security situation is.” On the attack on Kuje Correctional Centre, Afenifere said it “appears to be a statement by those enemies of Nigeria that they can strike anywhere and at any time”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...