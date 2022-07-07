News

Invasion has sent out serious signals – Afenifere

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Pan-Yoruba socio-political organization Afenifere yesterday decried Tuesday’s attacks on the advance convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State and Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja. In a release by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, the group said the attacks had sent out danger signals. Ajayi said: “The nature of these attacks should send serious signals to the governments, to the security agencies and indeed to all Nigerians. “The one on the presidential team seems to be a coded language by enemies of the nation that they are not afraid of anyone notwithstanding the status of such a person. “For, it goes without saying that a presidential team would normally be fortified. So, for a group to attack such a team must be out of sheer bravado – which unfortunately further exposed how vulnerable our security situation is.” On the attack on Kuje Correctional Centre, Afenifere said it “appears to be a statement by those enemies of Nigeria that they can strike anywhere and at any time”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Train Attack: Senate demands full scale war against terrorists

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

*Says leadership failure responsible for lingering insecurity The Senate has demanded a full scale military action on terrorists operating in Kaduna State following their recent multiple attacks on several rural communities, the airport as well as the railway network. The upper chamber of the National Assembly, which blamed the lingering insecurity in the area on […]
News

Job creation: NGO launches database for 1m jobs

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Nigerian Youth Database Project, content strategic and Rochas Care is to launch a database for the creation of 1 million jobs per year. According to the Director General of the NGO, Ambassador Fubura Blessing, the initiative is to cue into the 100 million jobs promised by the federal government. The present […]
News

Oyo police, local hunters, vigilante, others go after abductors

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Following the incessant kidnapping of innocent persons along the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode axis of Ibadan in the Oluyole Local Government Area of the state, about one hundred joint security personnel were on Wednesday deployed to Gambari Forest, Idi Ayunre, to secure the release of the recently abducted victims from the captives’ den. The joint and highly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica