Invasion, highest act of criminality – Ondo CAN

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ondo State, Rev. Fr. Anselm Ologunwa, has expressed shock over yesterday’s killing of worshippers at St. Francis’ Catholic Church, Owaluwa, Ondo State. Ologunwa, who asked President Muhammadu Buhari to address the spate of insecurity across the nation, said the country has become a haven for kidnappers and killer herdsmen.

 

Ologunwa in a statement by the Director, Information and Communications, CAN, Ondo State, Daisi Ajayi, said: “The killings of some innocent souls in the name of whichever guise is the highest criminality every  body should rise up and condemn in our society.

 

“How can some people just wake up from nowhere and decide to kill his or her fellow men unjustly without any recourse to the judgement of God?

 

“Nowhere is safe in Nigeria with the recent kidnapping of the Prelate of the Methodist Church and two others on the road, the train and on the air and now it is inside the church of God.” Ologunwa condoled with the victims’ families, noting that the day of the attack being Pentecost Sunday in the history of the Catholic church, assures the people that the Holy Spirit of God will definitely fight for the dead victims.

 

He called on the state  government and security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, go after the perpetrators of this heinous act and bring them to justice. Ologunwa said the Christian Association of Nigeria in Ondo State would continue to promote religious harmony and equal opportunities for all without discrimination

 

