Invasion of Akiolu’s Palace: My hands are clean –Kunle Poly

Alhaji Abdulazeez Adekunle Lawal, popularly known as ‘Kunle Poly’, has condemned the taking away of the Staff of Office of the Oba of Lagos (Opa Ase), Oba Rilwan Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu, saying he has no hands in the unfortunate incidence.

He said the act is not only disdainful but also condescending to the time tested stool of the Oba of Lagos and Oba Rilwan Akiolu through his graciously sterling performance to the entire people of Lagos and undiluted peaceful coexistence experienced in his time.

According to his media team, it is shocking and scandalous to see the write up by Remi Oyeyemi entitled ‘Invasion of Akiolu’s Palace: Dangerous undercurrents’ concluding that Kunle Poly sponsored one Samson who took away the Staff of Office.

The team said: “Let it be known that Kunle Poly has nothing to do with Samson or anybody who might have carried the staff of the Oba.

“The public must know that this is an attempt to drag the hard earned name of Kunle Poly into the mire as the narration of the writer was told from a partisan point of view.

“As a matter of fact, the writer spectacularly exhibited his ignorance, narrow-mindedness and a penchant for lying on Kunle Poly apart from being an indigene of Lagos Island, he is a Prince of Lagos Island, and he knows why the stool of Oba of Lagos must not become disrepute.

“The media team of Kunle Poly has carefully done a personality check on all the followers of Kunle Poly and there is no one bearing Samson who is a follower or sympathiser to Kunle Poly.

“The position of Oba of Lagos as a spiritual and traditional leader of us cannot be overemphasised, Oba Rilwan Akiolu is respected and his stool is sacred as well as his role as a father.

“Arguably, Kunle Poly has not been anywhere close to the Lagos Island since Sunday, October 18.

“He has since been on Mainland before the announcement of the Curfew by the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Saying Kunle Poly masterminded the attack and taking away the Staff of Oba of Lagos is traditional heresy.

“So where do the dots connect? Some dots are certainly not connecting to have heaped the responsibility on him. Kunle Poly is a Prince who respects the sanctity of tradition of Oba of Lagos’

