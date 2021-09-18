News

Invasion of residence: Court orders Malami, DSS to pay N20bn damages to Igboho

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan yesterday ordered the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), as well as, the Directorate of State Services (DSS) to pay N20bn damages to the Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, (a.k.a Sunday Igboho) for breaching his fundamental human rights by invading his Ibadan residence on July 1, 2021, destroying property and killing two of his aides. Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Ring Road High Court 7,Ibadan, who granted the relief sought by Igboho’s lawyer, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), also dismissedanapplicationfiledby the Attorney-General of the Federation, challenging its jurisdiction to hear allegations against Federal Government agencies. The court was expected to deliver a ruling on the N500 billion fundamental human rights application instituted by the Yoruba Nation activist against the FG and the Department of State Services, but it refused it, restraining rather the respondents from re-arresting Sunday Igboho.

It could be recalled that the counsel to Yoruba activist had approached the court on the illegal invasion of residence of his client, seeking “order of injunction restraining the respondents, their agents, privies, and/or associates in other security forces and/or anybody acting on their behalf and/or instructions from killing, arresting, detaining, molesting, harassing, and/or in way interfere with the applicant’s fundamental rights to life, personal liberty, freedom of movement and peaceful enjoyment of his property without fear of invasion of his house by the respondents and their agents pending the hearing of the applicant’s originating motion.

