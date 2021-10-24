Invest in agric, not cathedrals, to address food crisis, says Pastor James

The General Overseer of Royal House of Faith, Lekki and National President of Private Polytechnic Owners’ Association, Pastor Bassey James, is worried about what he described as a national food crisis in Nigeria. In this interview with TAI ANYANWU, he urges religious leaders in the country to redirect some of their budgets to farm projects, as part of their genuine efforts to feed the nation

What is your overview of the food challenge in the country today?

I am concerned about the food challenge in Nigeria. I am concerned about hunger in the land today. As a shepherd of many traumatised and hunger-stricken Nigerians, it’s giving me sleepless nights. I am concerned about the suffering in the land and I am concerned about the concentration of everybody in white-collar jobs. That is why I decided that somehow somebody must do something. Hence, I decided to go into agricultural projects so that we can support the government through the establishment of multiple farm plantations and other entrepreneurial development engagements. Food production in Nigeria today faces unprecedented challenges. A lot of areas are no longer being cultivated because of insurgency, banditry, and general insecurity. As a pastor, I am worried about the people; I am worried about the students; I am worried about those who are graduating; I am worried about those who are roaming the streets. So I decided to take the bull by the horn, to go into massive food production. Of course, the government cannot do everything. I am the national President of Private Polytechnic Owners of Nigeria and we need to encourage our people to go into farming. We need to encourage pastors; we need other religious leaders to go into farming so that we can feed Nigerians. To feed 200 million people in a day is no joke, and on a daily basis, the number is increasing. What the people need from the government is encouragement, and people are ready to do something.

What do you think about your colleagues in the ministry who are building cathedrals after cathedrals as if they are competing with themselves?

I want to use this opportunity to appeal to our religious leaders to have a rethink. It’s not as if it is wrong to build cathedrals. Yet we spend billions to build cathedrals, we spend billions to buy private jets, and we spend billions to do so much in the churches. If 50 per cent or 80 per cent of that budget is spent on agriculture we will have fewer problems. Even members of the church will take something home to eat after each service. At the end of the day people must have something to eat; so let our pastors begin to look inward. Let all the religious leaders in Nigeria begin to look inward instead of buying airplanes. I have nothing against buying private jets or spending billions to build the cathedral projects. But let every church in Nigeria make it a policy to have farm development projects. Look at the landmass in every part of the country. It is frightening and men of the underworld are taking advantage of it. Governments should go into agricultural partnership with the churches, to go into massive farming so that together we can produce enough food to feed the nation. Every pastor should become conscious of massive farm development projects. Instead of competing with each other to build the biggest cathedral, let us begin to concentrate on building agricultural programmes. We will save our people; we will get wealth; we will empower our people; we will feed our people; we will also give life to our people. That is what we need.

Aren’t you worried that the anti-farming activities posed by herdsmen and bandits might be a bulwark against your farm plantations?

It is, but the government is addressing those issues. Many governments are talking about anti-grazing, even the government is talking about ranching and farm settlements. We have 100,000 hectares of land in our school premises and several hundred hectares in different local government areas in Akwa-Ibom State. Nigeria is not totally under siege like the way people think it is. It might be so bad in the North, but it is not bad in Akwa-Ibom State. There are still parts of Nigeria that people can still cultivate optimally. Akwa-Ibom is safe. If we continue to put fears forward, I don’t think that Nigeria will develop in the area of agriculture. Let us look at the South-South and South- East that is not prone to the kind of issue you have mentioned, and start development there.

You are the founder of Southern Atlantic Polytechnic, Uyo. Would you like to tell us about your plunge into large scale agriculture?

Southern Atlantic Polytechnic has deliberately gone into agriculture development projects. We have acquired hectares of land across Akwa-Ibom State for palm oil plantation, cassava plantation and our main focus in the next few months is going to expand our poultry farming and fishery. We already have some poultry in some locations, now we are going to expand our poultry and fisheries business. Our projection is that our garri factory, poultry, and fishery should be able to provide food and, at least 300 jobs for Nigerians in the next two years. Southern Atlantic Polytechnics has done so much in terms of acquiring fertile lands in riverine areas. Our hands are full with agricultural projects; because we know that it’s the easiest way to feed the nation, create jobs, add value to the economy of Nigeria, and expose our students rightly. You know that Akwa-Ibom is surrounded by water; our land is one of the most fertile lands in Nigeria and you don’t need to put much before you can cultivate. We have also gone around the other states to see what we can do to add value to the economy of the nation. We are already producing garri. We are at the last lap of getting NAFDAC approval. We also intend to go into every aspect of agriculture because Nigeria needs to go into a massive food production. I think that will give the government the needed support because the government cannot do it alone. Individuals, organisations, churches should support the government to mass-produce food for the people of Nigeria.

One of the criticisms is that farmers do not add value to their farm produce. How do you plan to enhance food processing in Nigeria?

Our agricultural schemes have been structured to take food processing to the next level. We have the best crayfish in Akwa-Ibom State. We have come up with the idea of packaging crayfish in handy packs. So also our poultry products will reach final consumers in nice and hygienic forms. Most plantain is consumed in its original form either by boiling, roasting or frying. It is mostly cultivated in plantations that are in very remote places; and before it can be taken to consumers in cities or urban areas, a lot is lost. We thought that we can transform it into plantain flour which is a more nutritious form of swallow than cassava meal. Our packaged plantain flour is making a huge difference in the marketplace. The aged people benefit more from the rich iron content in the plantain.

How does your agric initiative benefit our students?

Our students are sufficiently involved in the agricultural development programmmes. In Southern Atlantic Polytechnic, we train our students to have a trade, vocation to go with outside their conventional academic experience. Of course, you know the polytechnic education emphasises more on practical knowledge, precisely 70 per cent practical knowledge and 30 per cent theoretical education. We make sure that every student will have something extra to add to the value chain. At the end of the day, they are equipped with entrepreneurial skills to manage their businesses such in the area of agriculture, fashion, shoemaking, cinematography, etc. We want to see that there is a fast revolution in agriculture. That is why we spend ample time taking our students around our projects to make them see the benefits of what we have. They can then buy into the business and development programmes so that the moment they leave school they can go into business as entrepreneurs as well as create employment for other Nigerians.

Like this: Like Loading...