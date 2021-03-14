Invest in good nutrition and not expensive body cream –Ape Taiwo

Cosmetic Scientist and Beauty expert, Taiwo Ape has adviced that to maintain healthy living and keep safe, most especially as the world grapples with the effects of pandemic, the focus for beauty lovers should not be on body creams.

In this sensitive era, the scientific advances, regulatory hurdles, and good nutrition has gained fresh importance for people worldwide as a means of keeping safe.

The best approach is to drink plenty of water, use alcohol base sanitizer products to cleanse your hands, always wear a sunscreen, and eat a balanced diet then you can augment that care with nutritional supplements.

The excitement is focused not only on creams and lotions you put on your body but what you put into your body as well. Health experts say that vitamins and minerals in all forms play an integral role in a healthy complexion, whether the source is food, supplements, or even a cream.

Emphasis that was placed on properly nourishing your body from the inside out in order to achieve the radiant and healthy life is very key. Your skin and wellbeing is the reflection of what is going on inside your body, and all health conditions, from internal disease to acne to aging, are the manifestations of your body’s internal needs, including its nutritional needs. So which nutrients do you need to keep yourself healthy and looking its best?

The vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other nutrients nourish your body and give the desire total wellness. Whether you take them in supplement form or you apply them directly to your body, just make sure you get enough from the foods you eat. Most people can get all the nutrients their body needs from a multivitamin and a healthy diet. It’s not a matter of running out and spending a lot of money on vitamins.

The idea is to use them in a very intelligent way that’s healthful to you. Food like pumpkin, sweet potato, eggs, leafy greens & paw paw are very rich in vitamin A, it helps keep body strong. Food like eggs, seafood, nuts & seeds contain Vitamin B Complex needed for the body to be able to regulate cell turnover.

Vitamin C is easy to get from a balanced diet alone because it is found in a number of fresh fruits and vegetables, including berries, oranges, lemons, broccoli, cauliflower and squash, it is essential for wound healing in the body and it is also an antioxidant that is responsible for fighting against premature ageing. Good Nutrient is also a natural ways to help build healthy Body formation, which includes

• Tighten and tone the body

• Improve your body contour

• Lift thighs, buttocks and breasts

• Minimize fine lines and improve skin texture

• Relieve stress

• Relax the body While there are many factors that contribute to healthy living like total wellness and wellbeing, good nutrition is at its core.

That is because your body uses nutrients to regenerate new cells as old cells die off, helping you to essentially remake your body, cell by cell.

In fact, according to some sources, up to 98% of your cells are replaced every year.

To maintain your brain, muscle, bone, nerves, skin, blood circulation, and immune system, your body requires a steady supply of many different raw materials both macronutrients and micronutrients.

The body needa large amounts of macronutrients proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. And while you only need a small number of micronutrients vitamins and minerals failing to get even those small quantities virtually guarantees disease.

