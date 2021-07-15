Invest in Nigeria to boost devt, Osinbajo urges investors

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has urged local and international investors to leverage available opportunities created by the government to invest in the country. Osinbajo, who doubles as the Chairman, National Council on Privatisation (NCP), said this in his keynote address on Tuesday at the one-day investors’ webinar organised by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) in collaboration with the Nigerian Exchange Group and Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC). Restating the government’s commitment to infrastructure and national economic development, Osinbajo said the Muhammadu Buhari administration placed a premium on mobilising private capital and participation for improving efficiency and driving economic growth. According to his spokesman, Laolu Akande, named some of the opportunities as the country’s tax credit initiatives to promote infrastructure development, as well as the ongoing reforms in the telecommunications, port, and power sectors. Osinbajo noted that past sector reforms in Nigeria had brought about increased opportunities and extensive economic and social gains, including in the pension scheme, telecommunications, port, and power sectors.
