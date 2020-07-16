Metro & Crime

Invest more in agric, stakeholders tell Bayelsa govt

Stakeholders in the agricultural sector of Bayelsa State have called on the state government to continue to invest more and encourage youths involved in artisanal refining to embrace farming as means to ending issues of pipeline vandalism that lead to wanton environmental degradation.
The call was made on Thursday by a cross-section of participants, drawn from ministries of government, oil bearing communities, NGOs and farmers, during a one-day training on Life Skills on Agriculture and organised by the Mac Jim Foundation in Yenagoa.
Speaking earlier, the convener and founder of Mac-Jim Foundation, Comrade Godson Jim-Dorgu, took participants through vivid experiences from his many years of research in ways to help achieve the Sustainable Development goals (SDGs) in Bayelsa through empowering human resource and capacity development programs on good governance, environment and sustainable community development strategies.
He said: “As an organisation, we envision a society where civic engagement for alternative solutions are valued and practiced by all people in service for the common good of all. And at the same time improve the quality of life in our target communities, by supplying leadership skills and alternative solutions that promote sustainable development and community actions that advance democracy and good governance.
“We are passionate to fostering a conducive environment for agricultural development and food security in Bayelsa State/Nigeria through initiation of programs that will enhance good governance and sustainable development through advocacy, research and documentation.”
Mr Philip Geophrey, one of the participants who spoke, said, the reduction of artisanal refining was due to awareness of communities on the dangers of artisanal refining.

