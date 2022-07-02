News

Invest more in Nigeria’s non-oil sectors, Buhari urges Portuguese govt

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comments Off on Invest more in Nigeria’s non-oil sectors, Buhari urges Portuguese govt

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the government and businessmen of Portugal to invest more in Nigeria’s non-oil sectors. The President, who lauded the Portuguese government for the deployment of weapons and training of military personnel in ensuring peace in the African sub-region, said at a state dinner in National Palace Ajuda, Lisbon, the Portuguese capital. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President disclosed that Portugal “imports about 60 per cent of its gas from Nigeria, which makes it our second-largest market in Europe.

‘‘There is still more that can be achieved between the two countries, especially with the current Russia-Ukraine war which has disrupted steady gas supplies to Europe. ‘‘Furthermore, Nigeria wants to see trade diversified to non-oil products such as agriculture, power projects, renewable energy and pharmaceuticals where a lot could be achieved.’’

He emphasised the need to revive the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) and finalise all pending bilateral agreements so as to boost economic activities and movement of people between the two countries. Describing Nigeria as one of the most attractive destinations for investment in Africa, Buhari added that his government was prioritising building a business- friendly environment. The Nigerian leader welcomed the Business Forum organised during the visit and the signing of many Memoranda of Understanding between the two countries’ investment promotion agencies and chambers of commerce. Buhari also commended his Portuguese counterpart for extending his country’s engagement with Africa and African issues beyond Lusophone countries. He further commended President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa for deploying troops for peacekeeping in the Central African Republic, monitoring political developments and providing assistance to some countries in Africa, including Equatorial Guinea, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ekiti Guber: APC candidate unveils six-point agenda

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the June 18 Ekiti State governorship election, Biodun Oyebanji, yesterday unveiled his six-point agenda if elected. He promised to focus on job creation and human capital development to harness the abundant resources in the state. Others are agriculture and rural Development, infrastructure and industrialisation, arts culture […]
News Top Stories

Factional Speaker emerges for Edo Assembly

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Hon. Victor Edoror from Esan Central State Constituency has emerged the factional Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly. The development comes on a day policemen took over the Assembly complex. According to available information, Edoror emerged after the inauguration of 14 state lawmakers loyal to a former Governor of the state and former […]
News

rivalry between Makinde, Fayose, just clash of interests –Senator

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, has dismissed the insinuation that there is ongoing political rivalry between Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose. According to Tofowomo, what is currently being perceived as political feud between the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica