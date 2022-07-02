Invest more in Nigeria’s non-oil sectors, Buhari urges Portuguese govt

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the government and businessmen of Portugal to invest more in Nigeria’s non-oil sectors. The President, who lauded the Portuguese government for the deployment of weapons and training of military personnel in ensuring peace in the African sub-region, said at a state dinner in National Palace Ajuda, Lisbon, the Portuguese capital. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President disclosed that Portugal “imports about 60 per cent of its gas from Nigeria, which makes it our second-largest market in Europe.

‘‘There is still more that can be achieved between the two countries, especially with the current Russia-Ukraine war which has disrupted steady gas supplies to Europe. ‘‘Furthermore, Nigeria wants to see trade diversified to non-oil products such as agriculture, power projects, renewable energy and pharmaceuticals where a lot could be achieved.’’

He emphasised the need to revive the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) and finalise all pending bilateral agreements so as to boost economic activities and movement of people between the two countries. Describing Nigeria as one of the most attractive destinations for investment in Africa, Buhari added that his government was prioritising building a business- friendly environment. The Nigerian leader welcomed the Business Forum organised during the visit and the signing of many Memoranda of Understanding between the two countries’ investment promotion agencies and chambers of commerce. Buhari also commended his Portuguese counterpart for extending his country’s engagement with Africa and African issues beyond Lusophone countries. He further commended President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa for deploying troops for peacekeeping in the Central African Republic, monitoring political developments and providing assistance to some countries in Africa, including Equatorial Guinea, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

