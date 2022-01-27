News

Invest smart, procure your title documents –Dr. Onwumere

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu Comment(0)

Real estate giant and Chairman of Property World African Network (PWAN Group), Dr. Augustine Onwumere, has advised property investors to leave no stone unturned until they have procured requisite title documents for their landed properties.

According to Dr. Onwumere, possession of title documents issued by relevant government agencies is the only way a property owner can enjoy the full benefits of owning a property.

The real estate guru gave the counsel, at the unveiling of PWAN Land Acquisition & Title Procurement Ltd, by PWAN MAX Property and Business Solutions, a member of the PWAN GROUP, in Lagos recently.

He said: “As a real estate marketing, investment, management, and Development Company with over ten years of robust corporate experience, we have come to realise that property investors need to be educated on the need to own government recognized titles documents.

“We also understand that a lot of people do not enjoy the full benefits of owning a property. For instance, many do not know that they can avoid unnecessary disputes, enjoy zero interference from customary land owners, and use title documents as collateral to secure loans.

A title document makes it possible for a property owner to enjoy value appreciation, facilitates easy transfer of title, ensure property security, and easy access to government compensations when necessary.”

He also pointed out that a land title is a legal document that serves as evidence or proof of land ownership. “One does not fully own land until a title is registered with the government. Invest smartly, procure your land title document and secure your land,” Dr. Onwumere further advised.

The company’s Business Development Executive (Title), Engr. Charles Ofoegbu, however, assured prospective property investors that PWAN Title Procurement Ltd was set up to help interested investors procure title documents.

“We are here to tell you that registering your land titles shouldn’t be a big deal. Our mission is to make the process easy and affordable. And our overriding goal is to promote and give the best value to our clients at all times,” Engineer Ofoegbu added.

Dr. Onwumere noted that the land use act of 1978 abolished the previously existing land tenure systems and replaced them with a uniform land administration system across the country.

He identified four stages of land titles under the act as follows: Excision, which he said is the process whereby the government releases a portion of land that is considered free to the host community. “Excision properly published in government gazette is a good document to ascertain that a portion of land is not under acquisition,” he explained.

The next level, he said is Gazette; an official record book that spells out details of an expanse of land excised and given back to the community. The excision document is usually taken to the Surveyor General’s office for publication in the gazette.

“Certificate of Occupancy, popularly known as C of O, is an official land document given by the state or federal government, which leases land to individual owners for a period of ninety-nine (99) years. It is one of the most popular property documents or titles in Nigeria.

“Then there is the Governor’s Consent. Where a person with C of O decides to sell land to another person, the government’s consent must be obtained before that transaction can be valid. This process continues every time the property changes hand.

“The entire process could take a rigorous period of up to six months to be perfected. Hence, I advise interested property owners to feel free to approach PWAN Land Acquisition and & Title Procurement Ltd, for easy and seamless title procurement.” Dr. Onwmere said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gbajabiamila: Constitutional, electoral reforms top on our table

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that constitutional and electoral reforms are currently top on the table of the Green Chamber. Gbajabiamila said as soon as the House reconvenes from its on-going recess on September 15, the Special Ad-hoc Committee on Constitution Amendment would hit the ground running. Speaking […]
News

COSEG backs Akeredolu on quit notice to herdsmen

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition of Yoruba Self-Determination Group (COSEG), yesterday thrown its weight behind the seven-day ultimatum given by Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, to Fulani herdsmen to leave the state’s forest. In a statement jointly signed by the Convener, Rasaq Olokoba, Secretary, Akin Abosanyin and Political Secretary, Wale Balogun, COSEG noted that: “The killer Fulani […]
News Top Stories

Court voids deposed Kano Emir, Sanusi’s banishment

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

….awards N10m damages, asks Kano govt, DSS, Police to apologise   A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday declared as illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional, the banishment of the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammed Sanusi II to Awe, a remote community in Nasarawa State, by the Kano State Government. Justice Anwuli Chikere who gave the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica