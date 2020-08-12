Investigate Dr. Mailafiya’s Boko Haram allegations – Northern Governors

…as ADC presidential candidate reports to DSS Jos office

The Northern Governors Forum has called on security agencies to investigate allegations by the 2019 Presidential election candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafiya that “one of the Northern Governors is the Commander of Boko Haram in Nigeria”.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong in a press statement signed and issued in Jos on Wednesday by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr.Makut Simon Macham, said the Forum is concerned about the allegation made by Dr. Mailafiya which must be thoroughly investigated.

He said the Forum, which has been working with the Federal Government, security agencies, community, civil society, traditional and religious leaders as well as development partners, to defeat terrorism, banditary and other forms of crimes in the region, finds the allegation by Dr. Mailafiya very weighty.

Lalong said: “We as Northern Governors have met severally to discuss insecurity in the region and the nation at large where we did not only condemn the activities of terrorist groups such as Boko Haram, bandits, armed robbers, kidnappers and other criminals, but also engaged the President and all heads of security agencies in finding solutions to the problem. To now say that one of our members is leading Boko Haram in Nigeria is a serious allegation that cannot be swept under the carpet. We demand an immediate and thorough investigation.”

He also urged Dr. Mailafiya and indeed all citizens with useful information on the activities of criminals and terrorist groups to assist security agencies and governments at all levels with such intelligence for proper action.

The Governor said he also hopes that such allegations are not a smear campaign or attempts to discourage the Northern Governors who are putting in their best to bring and end to insecurity in the region.

New Telegraph reports that Dr. Mailafia had disclosed that repentant terrorists had revealed that a serving Northern governor is a Boko Haram leader.

Mailafia said this on ‘Morning Crossfire’ programme on Nigeria Info Abuja 95.1FM on Monday.

The former CBN Deputy Governor said he had a chat with two repentant terrorists who identified the northern governor.

Meanwhile Dr Obadiah Mailafia on Wednesday honoured the invitation of the Department of State Services (DSS) over his comment that government is culpable for the ongoing killings in Southern Kaduna.

Mailafia had arrived at the Plateau State Command of the DSS Jos at exactly 12:45 pm along with a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Pius Akumbo and Plateau State Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Saleh Bawa.

Before his arrival at the premises of the DSS, the vicinity was besieged by his loyalists mostly members of different socio-cultural groups within the Middle Belt, including members of the Middle Belt Forum and Association of Middle Belt Ethnic Nationalities.

Despite the heavy presence of men of the DSS, his loyalists insisted of remaining within the vicinity until he comes out of their office.

As of the time of filing this report at 4:30pm on Wednesday, Dr Obadiah and his lawyer, Pius Akumbo (SAN) were still in the DSS office while his supporters were outside keeping vigil within the vicinity.

