Investigate NAF officers’ killing at Ladipo, RULAAC begs Sanwo-Olu

traders, police disagree on killing

A group, the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), yesterday appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to institute a probe into the killing of a trader at the Ladipo Market, Mushin, by military personnel on Tuesday. The RULAAC Executive Director, Okechukwu Nwanguma, who made the call, said he was shocked at the disturbing news of the attack and the use of lethal weapons on the traders by military personnel, resulting in the death of at least a trader and injuries on many others.

This was as the Ladipo Market leaders and the state police command disagreed on the killing of a trader in the confrontation. Nwanguma said although there were different versions of what happened, all accounts pointed to the fact that there was a dispute between a customer, who purchased an auto spare part at the market and returned with the part, demanding a replacement after the expiration of the warranty. This resulted in arguments and altercations and then a fight between the customer and some executive members of the traders’ union.

The man was said to have invited a military patrol team which started shooting directly at traders. Vehicles within the market were riddled with bullets as could be seen in one of the videosrecordedatthescene. Nwanguma said the exact details of what actually led to the shooting needed to be investigated.

He said: “But we are concerned about the involvement of military personnel in what appears to be a civil dispute and the use of lethal weapons on unarmed civilians. Theroleof themilitary in a civilised democracy is clearly spelt out and does notincludemeddlingincivil matters. The arms given to the military and purchased with tax payers’ money are given to them to protect the territorial integrity of Nigeriaand nottousethemtokill their fellow citizens whom they are employed and paid to protect.”

