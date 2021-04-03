News

Investigate over N300bn ‘idle and investible’ funds in CBN, consultants charge Senate

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

Consultants to the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Imo State chapter, Crincad & Cari Nig. Limited, has called on the chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola, to investigate the more than N300 billion projected to be domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as part of accruals from the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

In a letter to the committee dated March 18, the Chief Executive Officer of the consulting firm, Ngozika Ihuoma, wrote: “We have noted the courage which the Buhari administration exhibited in ensuring full implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) in 2015. “We are aware that his singular action freed the sum of N4.7billion monthly, which was being used to service ways and means paid to commercial banks holding government funds.” The consultants observed that the funds so freed by the TSA are strange to the 1999 constitution and should be expended with legal restraints.

The document read further: “We have observed that the full implementation of the TSA policy created ‘Idle and Investible’ funds at the CBN which fund is unknown to the 1999 constitution of Nigeria, as amended.” Ihuoma, therefore, prayed the committee to investigate circumstances leading to the creation of ‘idle and investible’ funds in the CBN being funds accruing to the Federation Account, which should be shared in line with extant laws and provisions of the 1999 constitution as amended.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

WHO: Contact tracing is most important step in COVID-19 fight

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tracing contacts of people with coronavirus infections is the most important step in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and countries that are failing to do so have no excuse, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief said on Monday. “Although many countries have made some progress, globally the pandemic is actually speeding up,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus […]
News

Kalu to Ikpeazu, Abaribe: I’m thankful to God to have gone to prison

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Monday night, said he is thankful to God to have been imprisoned for six months He revealed that God allowed the conspiracy of his enemies because it is part of his life’s script.   Kalu made the revelations in […]
News

COVID-19: 41 health workers infected in Plateau, 8 dead – Commissioner

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

T he Plateau Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Lar, yesterday, said that 41 health workers had been infected with COVID-19 in the state, with eight deaths recorded.     The commissioner made the disclosure at a press briefing in Jos on the update on government’s efforts at combating COVID-19 in the state. According to him, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica