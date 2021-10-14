News

Investigate Ponzi schemes, Public Complaint Commission tells EFCC

The Public Complaint Commission (PCC) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the activities of ponzi scheme operators in the country. The Commissioner of PCC in Rivers, Dr Alphaeus Paul-Worika, made the call in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by the EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren. Paul-Worika was quoted as having made the request when he visited the EFCC Port Harcourt Zonal Commander, Aliyu Naibi .
According to him, the call became necessary due to the several complaints the PCC received from Nigerians, who were scammed by ponzi scheme operators in the country. He said: “The issue of the ponzi scheme is a perennial problem in Nigeria and Rivers state in particular which EFCC should urgently save the situation.

News

CAMA: Regulate public treasury, leave churches alone – Cardinal Onaiyekan

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…as Kaigama harps on dialogue, correction of evil deeds The ArchBishop Emeritus, Abuja Carholic Diocese, His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has advised the Federal Government to focus on better regulation of public treasuries and leave the churches alone. Onaiyekan gave the advice during the Maiden General Assembly by the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja over the […]
News Top Stories

FG to telecom subscribers: Provide NIN to retrieve numbers

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Respite may have come the way of telecoms subscribers whose phones have been stolen or missing in the last one month as they will now be able to retrieve their lines. This came as the Federal Government adjusted its decision on the suspension of sales and registration of SIMs in the country. With this adjustment, […]
News

Posted on Author Our Reporters

2023: APC’ll retain power only if… – Fashola   … Says zoning is unconstitutional  Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja The Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola (SAN) on Tuesday said it is dependent on the All Progressives Congress (APC) keeping to it promises for it to hold on to power beyond 2023.  Fashola also said the issue […]

