Investigate Ponzi schemes, Public Complaint Commission tells EFCC

The Public Complaint Commission (PCC) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the activities of ponzi scheme operators in the country. The Commissioner of PCC in Rivers, Dr Alphaeus Paul-Worika, made the call in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by the EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren. Paul-Worika was quoted as having made the request when he visited the EFCC Port Harcourt Zonal Commander, Aliyu Naibi .

According to him, the call became necessary due to the several complaints the PCC received from Nigerians, who were scammed by ponzi scheme operators in the country. He said: “The issue of the ponzi scheme is a perennial problem in Nigeria and Rivers state in particular which EFCC should urgently save the situation.

Like this: Like Loading...