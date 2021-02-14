Investigate Shasha, Ibadan ethnic clash, deaths, OPC tells Buhari

Following the last Friday’s clash between Yoruba and Hausa in Shasha community of Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, leading to some deaths and burning of shops and houses, the O’odua Peoples Congress (OPC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the incident.

The group in a statement obtained by New Telegraph and signed by its Publicity Secretary, Yinka Oguntimehin Esq, expressed concern that a minor misunderstanding between a pregnant woman and an Hausa man later degenerated into tribal crisis leading to death and destruction of properties in the community.

The OPC, which lamented that such crisis could have been avoided because Yoruba are a very peaceful and accommodating people, said that: “It is unfortunate that a short misunderstanding between two traders eventually led to killing and destruction. Yoruba are every where in Nigeria, especially, in the North, mostly in Kano and Kaduna. However, it is on record that no Yoruba native has ever instigated any crisis in the North.

“Therefore, I am using this opportunity to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the circumstances surrounding the ugly incident, so as to bring the culprits to book and also forestall further crisis,” he said.

Oguntimehin also expressed dismay at the report of a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ile-Igbon Division, Surulere Local Government Area of Ogbomoso in Oyo State, Adepoju Ayodeji, who shot an operative of Amotekun for arresting Fulani herdsmen that allegedly destroyed a cassava farm.