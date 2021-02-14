Metro & Crime

Investigate Shasha, Ibadan ethnic clash, deaths, OPC tells Buhari

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)
Following the last Friday’s clash between Yoruba and Hausa in Shasha community of Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, leading to some deaths and burning of shops and houses, the O’odua Peoples Congress (OPC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the incident.
The group in a statement obtained by New Telegraph and signed by its Publicity Secretary, Yinka Oguntimehin Esq, expressed concern that a minor misunderstanding between a pregnant woman and an Hausa man later degenerated into tribal crisis leading to death and destruction of properties in the community.
The OPC, which lamented that such crisis could have been avoided because Yoruba are a very peaceful and accommodating people, said that: “It is unfortunate that a short misunderstanding between two traders eventually led to killing and destruction. Yoruba are every where in Nigeria, especially, in the North, mostly in Kano and Kaduna. However, it is on record that no Yoruba native has ever instigated any crisis in the North.
“Therefore, I am using this opportunity to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the circumstances surrounding the ugly incident, so as to bring the culprits to book and also forestall further crisis,” he said.
Oguntimehin also expressed dismay at the report of a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ile-Igbon Division, Surulere Local Government Area of Ogbomoso in Oyo State, Adepoju Ayodeji, who shot an operative of Amotekun for arresting Fulani herdsmen that allegedly destroyed a cassava farm.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

One Million Boys’ new leader held in Oyo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Police yesterday said they had arrested the second in command to the late Abiola Ebola, leader of the notorious ‘One Million Boys’ terrorising residents of Oyo State.   The Director-General (DG) of the Oyo State Joint Security Task Force, popularly known as ‘Operation Burst,’ Col. Oladipo Ajibola (rtd), said the suspect, identified […]
Metro & Crime

One dead, three injured as two vehicles collide in Ikoyi

Posted on Author Reporter

  One person died and three others sustained different degrees of injuries on Sunday following an accident involving two vehicles in front of Golden Gate, Ikoyi. Nosa Okunbor, Head, Public Affairs, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, confirmed this while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos. Okunbor said the accident was as a […]
Metro & Crime

Save us from Abia govt touts, motorcyclists beg NURTW

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Commercial motorcyclists otherwise called Okada riders in Aba, Abia State have appealed to the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to rescue them from illegal extortion by officials of the state Ministry of Transport. Making the appeal, the motorcyclists said the extortion affected almost all their units in areas they were permitted to operate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica