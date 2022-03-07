Investigation: 49,934 inmates awaiting trial across Nigeria’s custodial centres

There are strong indications that efforts by the Federal Government to reform the criminal justice system may not have yielded the desired results so far as investigations by New Telegraph revealed that an about 49, 934 inmates are still awaiting trial across correctional facilities in the country. This is even as warrants on a total of 3, 012 inmates on death row are yet to be signed by governors in whose states the condemned “prisoners” are being held. Investigation by this newspaper showed that as at July 2021, the total inmate population stood at 68, 747 with 50, 992 as Awaiting Trial Inmates. About seven months down the line, the awaiting trial statistics stands at 49, 934; the difference being just 1, 058. A source at the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Abuja, who spoke in confidence with our correspondent on the development, said: “The latest statistics I have is to the effect that the service currently has a total inmates’ population of 69, 710. “Out of the number, total number of convicts is 19, 776; inmates on death row 3, 012 while awaiting trial persons’ population is 49, 934.” On why governors appear reluctant to sign death warrants, the source disclosed that there is a silent moratorium on the matter. “The truth of the matter is that, there is a silent moratorium on death warrants, and that informs why we still have the outrageous number on death row.” In his reaction, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof Itse Sagay (SAN), said judges, prosecution, as well as defence counsel are to blame for the delay assailing criminal justice delivery. The renowned constitutional lawyer explained that the criminal justice system has three layers: law, procedure, and actual practice. His words: “Well, the criminal justice is a very complex system. You have the law, you have the middle procedure, and then you have actual practice on the ground. “I think the part you are complaining about is the actual practice on the ground… because our administration of justice system is one of the best in the world.” When asked to narrow it down to the “actual practice,” the professor of law said: “Yes, so what you’re talking about is the conspiracy between judges, prosecutors, and defence lawyers who manage to keep a case that should last six months ten years; to keep it (for) ten, eleven years. Those are the three culprits: the judge, prosecutor, defence counsel. “But, the greatest culprit is the judge. This is because the judge is the master, the owner of the court. What he says is law. Time management, case management is in his hands. “He is the boss. So, when you want to summarize everything, you simply say, ‘total failure of the judiciary to carry out their responsibilities in this regard.’ That is our problem. “Because, if I’m a judge, and I say I’m going to handle this case; I’m going to finish it in two months. I will be hearing it every day.”

