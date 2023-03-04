Investigation: Crisis hits IPOB over control of funds

•European nation blocks access to account

There are strong indications that a crisis of confidence may have hit the command and control structure of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), over custody of the organisation’s funds kept overseas. Saturday Telegraph gathered from highly- placed sources that the disagreement on who, among the contending interests, should superintend over the funds, had forced the government of a European nation to restrict access to the separatist group’s account. Among those in the “money custody battle” are male and female close relations of the detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is said to be frowning at the disagreement among his lieutenants.

It was further learnt that the choice of who replaces the former signatory to the account domiciled in the unnamed foreign country, necessitated the blockade of access, pending resolution of the internal dispute threatening to tear the proscribed group apart.

One of the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: “At the moment, the IPOB, the proscribed organisation in the South- East region of the country, is in disarray over issues bordering primarily on money. “In fact, while two of Kanu’s close relatives – one male, and the other female – are embroiled in a serious contest over custody of the funds, his other senior lieutenants are also seeking to be listed as signatory to the account. “You may be asking why there is the fierce “custody battle” for the funds. The answer is simple: thousands of donations in foreign currencies, and from certain jurisdictions, are expected to hit the said account. “This is apart from the huge amount that is already lying in the said account, which the outlawed entity uses to fund their activities”. Another source, who spoke in a similar vein, claimed thus: “I do not want to say much on this issue, but I can assure you that the Kanu-led IPOB is currently embroiled in a serious crisis of confidence which, from what we gathered, may not be sitting well with their leader. “It is also understood that attempts to enlist the help of an influential Western nation by the secessionist leader failed as the policy of non-interference was raised. Meanwhile, the development is said to have led to conflicting directives, and counter-directives, especially regarding sitat- home order. It will be recalled that preparatory to the election, a video wherein Simon Ekpa was seen threatening that there will be no election in the South-East, had gone viral. He was quoted to have said, inter Alia, that: “There will be no general election in Biafra land in 2023, it is a sacrifice and a task that must be done by all Biafrans across the globe. “I want every Biafran to watch this broadcast and share it widely. Don’t miss it…Follow enterbiafra.com to know how IPOB activities are delaying the Fulanisation of Nigeria. “I am Simon Ekpa, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s disciple on Biafra restoration”. However, the IPOB, through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, had issued a counter statement, which read in part: “Every Biafran and resident in Biafra Land should ignore such orders from untrained and brainless individuals whose agenda is to make Biafra agitation unattractive to our people. “IPOB cannot issue such a brainless uncaring 5-day consecutive sit-athome order to suffer our people during this critical time of the year when people are trying to make up in their businesses for the year”.

