Investigation: How govt agencies aid foreigners to distribute fake, substandard tyres in Nigeria

The collapse of Nigeria’s manufacturing sector in the 1980s caused the country’s loss of its two main tyre manufacturing companies, Michelin and Dunlop. PAUL OGBUOKIRI in this report, examines the failure of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) that has seen dubious Chinese and Indian businessmen flood the Nigerian markets with stuffed substandard new tyres. The situation is so bad that every motorist in the country should be thankful to his stars anytime he travels on a long distant journey on Nigerian highways without experiencing a tyre burst

In 2016, the then Nigeria’s Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, James Ocholi, his son and wife died in a road accident along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The cause of the ghastly motor accident, according to then Kaduna State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Francis Udoma, was the bursting of the rear tyre of the SUV the minister and his family were travelling in. The burst tyres were brand new, not ‘tokunbo’.

Data from the Federal Road Safety Commission and the National Bureau of Statistics indicated that between 2013 and 2020, at least, 41,709 persons lost their lives to road crashes in Nigeria; and according to FRSC, over half (50.8 per cent) of those road accidents were caused by tyre bursts. Road crashes are identified as one of the leading causes of death in Nigeria, especially among age groups 5 to 29.

Though unfortunate, road accidents have become a normal and recurring incident in the country. In fact, hardly a day goes by without the news of a road traffic crash resulting in loss of lives and/or permanent disability.

In 2016, the Word Economic Forum (WEF) noted that road traffic deaths are the eighth leading cause of death for all age groups and the leading cause of death of children and young adults between the ages of 5 and 29. “Road traffic crash, apart from insurgency and banditry, is among the leading causes of death in Nigeria…” said Sanusi Ibrahim, Borno State Sector Commander of the FRSC.

Danger of stuffed, substandard tyres

During the destruction of over 100 containers stuffed with tyres in the Asese Area, off Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Obafemi Owode Local Government of Ogun State, the Director General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, had explained that “If the tyres are used or stuffed, they are deemed substandard.”

According to him, the tactics deployed by the importers of stuffing tyres are for the purpose of evading duties and shipping costs to make additional profit, but in doing so, they overlook the quality implication of the tyres being deformed and compromised. He lamented that tyres like these have no economic value as their integrity has been degraded, maintaining that SON would stop at nothing at ensuring that such substandard tyres did not find their way into the hands of unsuspecting consumers in the country.

Customs, SON look way while compromised tyres flow into the country

The SON DG, Salim, was penultimate week in Lagos where he met with importers, Customs brokers and other stakeholders in the Nigerian port industry. His message to his audience was that unless the influx of substandard products into Nigeria was checked, the Nigerian economy would collapse irredeemably.

However, while the DG is determined to rid the country of substandard products, stuffed substandard tyres were flowing into the country under the watchful eyes of his operatives in Lagos and the main importers are foreigners from China and India.

The importers of these dangerous goods have active collaborators in the Nigeria Customs Service and the Standard Organisation of Nigeria in Lagos. Sources at the port disclosed that they enjoy ‘fast-track’ from the Nigeria Customs Service, which means that their containers exit the port without going through the time wasting examination and on seal to their warehouses scattered across the country.

This came as a private sector group, the Importers Association of Nigeria (IMAN) in collaboration with the Nigerian Police Force busted the activity at the Kamange International Limited’s Iddo warehouse in Lagos. The police team said to be from Special Investigation Unit from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, acting from a petition by IMAN on April 1, 2022 invaded the Kamange Warehouse, owned by a Chinese, which is using Nigerians as fronts.

When the company’s Abule Oshun warehouse in Lagos was searched by the Nigeria Police, multi-billion naira worth of stuffed tyres were said to have been concealed at the expansive facility.

Our Correspondent learnt that a Whistle Blower had hinted the SON operatives in Lagos of the suspicious activities indicating the movement of the large quantities of the compromised and substandard tyres at the Kamange warehouse over a month before IMAN and the police took the bull by the horn and raided the facility.

Reports indicate that SON has now sealed the warehouse, but a former president of National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Chief Eugene Nweke, said that the fear now is that because there is indication that the SON operatives Lagos which kept a blind eye on the presence on the substandard tyres at the Kamange facility until the police and IMAN uncovered the Iddo warehouse hideout, it is feared that the deep pocket Chinese importer (company) who was said to be abroad at the time of this report, would be left off the hook and his company will continue to import the substandard tyre, using pseudo names as cover.

Sunday Telegraph learnt that when the police raided the Kamange Iddo warehouse on April 1, 2022, they caught them offloading six forty foot (6x40ft) containers of stuffed substandard tyres, which were said to have recently been released from the Apapa Port.

The Container numbers are: RFCU 4068468, APHU 7014492, and FCIU 9847043, JXLU 7054652, FCIU 964779 and OOCU 7548039. The warehouse is located in a more than acre space of land, filled up with all manners of tyres which are stored and distributed to all parts of Nigeria.

Speaking on the huge discovery, National Coordinator of IMAN Taskforce, Chief Obinna Michael, said that the organisation is registered with the sole aim of checkmating the activities of its members, including illegal importation and in collaboration with the Nigeria Police to enforce compliance.

He said: “Sometimes ago, we found out that there are a lot of dubious importers in Nigeria, who are into illegalities of bringing in substandard tyres. Some of them fake another company’s products, some are bringing stuffed, expired and tokunbo tyres.

Then, they will rebrand it as new ones and sell it to innocent Nigerians. “All these things cause accidents. So, we went on an investigation to know who and who are into this business. We found out that Kamange is among the major importers of stuffed and substandard tyres. They have warehouses in Ibadan, Onitsha, two in Lagos and other places.

“Then, through our investigation, we discovered that they are bringing in the stuffed tyres from Apapa Port. We then wrote a petition to the Police against their illegal importation. Then, police did their own findings and got a search warrant. They came down from Abuja to Lagos, went to the warehouse and uncovered large quantities of stuffed tyres, expired ones and tokunbo tyres inside there.

That included 4 x 40ft containers of stuffed tyres recently brought in, which were still being offloaded when the police stormed the place. “Police made their arrests, took samples and also took a statement from the Warehouse Manager.

They are being invited to Abuja on the 27th of this month and we are going to meet there. In IMAN, when we see things like this, we invite the police and the police will know how to liaise with other security agencies in dealing with it,” Michael said. Sunday Telegraph learnt that Kamange did not honour the police invitation on Tuesday.

Michael disclosed that Kamange is owned by a Chinese, who was said to be out of the country when the police intercepted the stuffed substandard tyres at the company’s warehouse at Iddo, Lagos. Meanwhile, investigation has also revealed that the company in one of its stuffed tyre import documents in July 2021, wrote the importer’s name as Ononaenyi Global Ventures with office address at Oshitelu Street, Ikeja, Lagos State, without a specific street number.

The stuffed tyres were declared as Industrial Machines with Form M number MF 20210014048, BA No 21420210002400. A 2x 40ft container with numbers MRKU 5726725 and SUDU 6917315 were cleared by the Customs as Injection Moulding Machines, production machines for Gel-ink refills; while their actual contents were stuffed tyres.

Using fast track channel to avoid detection

According to sources, the importers of the killer tyres with the collaboration of compromised customs officials use fast track channel, which gives the importer the privilege of exiting his container from the port without examination… a privilege accorded only to reputable importers who have proven their integrity over time as a compliant importer. In most cases, the container is routed to the terminals where they could easily be released to the importer without an examination.

The intercepted stuffed substandard tyres according to Chief Michael exited from Apapa Port without examination and delivered to importer with seals. Meanwhile, before the police uncovered the stuffed tyres at the Kamange Iddo warehouse, the company had in response to media inquiry of bringing and distributing compromised tyres in Nigeria failed to respond to an SMS message sent to its GSM number 08062914065.

Kamange International Limited has warehouses at AG Leventis Building, Iddo House, Lagos; Irede Road, Abule-Oshun, Lagos and at KM 5 Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, Nkpor Agu Close, Limca Road, Onitsha, Anambra State.

