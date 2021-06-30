Investigation: Pollen could spread COVID-19

Pollen is tough enough for allergy sufferers, but researchers in Cyprus have suggested it also helps spread the new coronavirus and other airborne germs. The findings were published in the journal ‘Physics of Fluids’. Researchers had noticed a connection between COVID-19 infection rates and pollen concentrations on the National Allergy Map of the United States (U.S.). That led them to create a computer model of all the pollen-producing parts of a willow tree. They then simulated outdoor gatherings of 10 or 100 people — some of them shedding COVID- 19 particles — and exposed the ‘crowd’ to 10,000 pollen grains from the tree. Pollen is a very fine powder produced by trees, flowers, grasses, and weeds to fertilise other plants of the same species.
