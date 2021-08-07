Investing in children, key to devt of our cultural heritage – Bolatito

Principal Education Officer, National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), Lagos office, Mrs. Ogude Olusola Bolatito, has stressed the need to invest in the African child as such investment is imperative for cultural and national development. She noted that it is therefore significant; “to inspire and encourage parents and guardians to see the value and importance of investing rightfully in the children of our present society.” Bolatito stated this in a chat with Saturday Telegraph, adding that this was why the NCMM Lagos, chose ‘Investing In Our Future Means Investing In Our Children’ as the theme for this year’s Children’s Day celebration.

“As museum professionals protection and development of our cultural heritage will be challenging without investing in the Nigeria children because the children play a major role in social interaction,” she said. “As you know, Children’s Day is celebrated in Nigeria on the May 27 annually. It is dedicated to celebrating children all over the world, and for adults to remember their childhood experiences.

‘‘The observance of children’s Day in Nigeria is aimed at raising public awareness on problems that children face.” According to Bolatito, who was the coordinator of this year’s Children’s Day programme, research have it that about 42% of Nigerian population are children and one third of children aged between six and 14 don’t go to schools. She also noted that the socio-economic structure of our country has placed a lot of challenges before the children of this generation, resulting in many dropping out from school while some are not opportune to attend schools. “The rights of children are violated on daily basis without any attempt to properly implement policies to give children their rightful place in the society,” she noted.

The theme for this year Children’s Day, Investing In Our Future Means Investing In Our Children, she explained, was aimed at inspiring and encouraging parents and guardians; “to see the value and importance of investing rightfully in the children of our present society. “If as a country we have to developed and build a society of great benefits and human friendly. It is pertinent to invest in our leaders of tomorrow.” The theme, she further stated, was also aimed at calling on government and non-governmental organisations to do the needful by providing social amenities and infrastructural facilities for societal development. In attendance at the event were such names as the Deputy Director/Curator, National Museum, Lagos, Mrs. Adeboye Omotayo; Deputy Director/ Head of Education Department, Mrs. Mary Aharanwa; Deputy Director, Finance and Account, Mr. Amos Adetun; and the Assistant Director, Education Department, Emmanuel Omotosho. Several schools were in attendance and partook in the various social-cultural activities which included quiz competition, cultural dance, oral, cooking, and talk show. At the end of the competition, gifts were given to all the participants as Miller Primary School took first position, Janet Group of Schools took second while Anglican Church School got the third position.

Like this: Like Loading...