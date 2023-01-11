Investing in growth stocks for best returns

Investing in growth stocks can be a great way to earn lifechanging wealth in the stock market. The key, of course, is to know which growth stocks to buy — and when. Many growth stocks have been routed through the first half of 2022. While the S&P 500 index crashed about 20 per cent, the S&P 500 Growth index fell 28 per cent through the first six months of 2022. Some growth stocks fell much more, with stock prices cut by half or two-thirds. If you can identify a growth stock with strong fundamentals, now could be a great opportunity to invest. To help you get started, here’s a handy guide to growth investing. With these tools and strategies, you’ll be able to position your portfolio for long-term success with growth stocks. How to Find a Great Growth Stock A growth stock is stock of a company that’s expected to increase its profits or revenues faster than the average business in its industry or the market broadly.

What is a growth stock?

Growth stocks are companies that increase their revenue and earnings at a faster rate than the average business in their industry or the market as a whole. Growth investing, however, involves more than picking stocks that are going up. Often, a growth company has developed an innovative product or service that is gaining share in existing markets, entering new markets, or even creating entirely new industries. Businesses that can grow faster than average for long periods tend to be rewarded by the market, delivering handsome returns to shareholders in the process. And, the faster they grow, the bigger the returns can be. Unlike value stocks, highgrowth stocks tend to be more expensive than the average stock in terms of profitability ratios, such as price-to-earnings, price-to-sales, and price-to-free-cash-flow ratios. Despite their premium price tags, the best growth stocks can still deliver fortune-creating returns to investors as they fulfill their awesome growth potential. That said, growth stocks have taken a beating in the market in 2022. High inflation has put pressure on growth stocks since it reduces the future value of their expected earnings. Additionally, supply chain constraints have impacted the ability of some to scale, while other macroeconomic factors impact the entire economy. But the downturn may give longterm investors a buying opportunity while growth stock prices are low.

Did You know…

Great growth stocks

To provide you with some examples, here are 10 excellent growth stocks available in the stock market today: As this list shows, growth stocks come in all shapes and sizes. They can be found in a variety of industries, both within the U.S. and in international markets. And, although all the stocks on this list are larger businesses, smaller companies can be fertile ground for growth investors, too. A great way to invest in a wide variety of small-cap growth stocks is via an exchange-traded fund (ETF) such as Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:VBK). This fund tracks the performance of the CRSP US Small Cap Growth Index, which gives investors an easy way to invest in roughly 580 small-cap growth companies all at once. Importantly, the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has an ultra-low expense ratio of 0.07 per cent. This means investors will receive almost all of the fund’s returns, with only a small amount in fees going to Vanguard. (An annual expense ratio of 0.07 per cent equates to only $0.70 in fees per $1,000 invested per year.)

How to find growth stocks

To find great growth stocks, you’ll need to: Identify powerful long-term market trends and the companies best positioned to profit from them. Narrow your list to businesses with strong competitive advantages. Further narrow your list to companies with large addressable markets. COVID-19 accelerated many trends that were already well underway. Here are some examples, along with the companies that can help you profit from those trends:

E-commerce

As more people shop online, Amazon, Shopify, and Etsy are well-positioned to profit within the U.S. (and many international markets). MercadoLibre holds a leading share of the online retail market in Latin America. While consumers have started to return to physical stores in 2022, e-commerce still has tons of growth potential as an industry. Digital advertising: Meta (formerly Facebook) and Alphabet own the lion’s share of the digital ad market and are poised to profit handsomely as marketing budgets shift from TV and print to online channels.

Amazon has built a massive advertising business, which continues to expand into new formats. Even Netflix is starting to induscome around to advertising as a way to increase its subscriber base and boost its revenue. Digital payments: Block (formerly Square) is helping to accelerate the global shift from cash to digital forms of payment by allowing businesses of all sizes to accept debit and credit card transactions. Cloud computing: Computing power is migrating from on-premise data centers to cloud-based servers.

Amazon and Google’s cloud infrastructure services help make this possible, while Salesforce.com provides some of the best cloud-based enterprise software available. Cord-cutting and streaming entertainment: Millions of people are canceling their cable subscriptions and replacing them with less expensive and more convenient streaming options. As the global leader in streaming entertainment, Netflix offers a great way to profit from this trend, but it does face growing competition from other media companies. Remote work: For many organisations, remote work arrangements became a necessity during the pandemic.

Studies indicate that the remote work trend will continue well after the pandemic is over as companies realize the financial efficiencies and workforce benefits associated with flexible working arrangements. Electric vehicles: The world is shifting from its reliance on gasoline to using electricity to power vehicles.

Half of all auto sales could be EVs by 2030, according to a survey of industry executives. Tesla is the leader in the space with its lineup of vehicles and its battery technology. The key is to try to invest in these types of trends and companies as early as possible. The earlier you get in, the more you stand to profit. However, the most powerful trends can last for many years and even decades, giving you plenty of time to claim your share of the profits they create.

Did you know…

In 2022, the market has seen many great companies’ share prices plummet. During times when the entire market is down, growth investors pay close attention. Prioritize companies with competitive advantages It’s also important to invest in growth companies that possess strong competitive advantages. Otherwise, their competitors may pass them by, and their growth may not last long. Competitive advantages become especially important during turbulent times such as the pandemic or periods of high inflation. A strong competitive advantage will help companies survive and thrive through market downturns, while those without a competitive advantage will struggle. In fact, the start of 2022 saw a big sell-off in many tech-focused growth stocks. Many share prices of top growth stocks were slashed by more than 50%. If you can identify stocks of companies with strong competitive advantages that are being sold off along with the rest of the market, it could be an opportunity to generate massive returns as they recover.

Some competitive advantages

Network effects: Meta’s Facebook is a prime example here. Each person who joins its social media platform makes it more valuable to other members. Network effects can make it difficult for new entrants to displace the current market share leader, and Facebook’s 2.9 billion users certainly make it unlikely that a new social media company will displace it. Scale advantages: Size can be another powerful advantage. Amazon is a great example in this category because its massive global fulfillment network is something its smaller rivals will find extremely difficult to replicate. High switching costs: Switching costs are the expenses and difficulties involved in switching to a rival product or service. Shopify — which serves as an online retail system for more than 1 million businesses — is a perfect example of a business with high switching costs. Once a company begins to use Shopify as the core of its online operations, it’s unlikely to go through the hassle of switching to a competitor.

Related investing topics

Growth Stocks: What They Are and How to Find Them So what is a growth stock, how do you find them, and how do you evaluate them when you do? Top Growth Tech Stocks to Watch Some growth tech stocks have been shrinking, but there are still good deals out there. Exchange-traded funds can let you invest in multiple leading growth companies. Find companies with large addressable markets Finally, you’ll want to invest in businesses with large addressable markets — and long runways for growth still ahead. Industry reports from research firms such as Gartner (NYSE:IT) and eMarketer — which provide estimates of industry sizes, projections for growth, and market share figures — can be very helpful in this regard. The larger the opportunity, the larger a business can ultimately become. And, the earlier in its growth cycle it is, the longer it can continue to grow at an impressive rate.

Source: The Motley Fool

