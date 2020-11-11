Investing in youths, securing the future

Nigerian youths, often referred to as the leaders of tomorrow, recently assumed a new role following the #End- SARS protests which they championed and its resultant effects on our polity. The protests not only led government to taking pro-active steps to redress some of their grievances raised by the protesters, it opened up new vista for engagements.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier this year declared November 1st as the National Youth Day to celebrate the youth and create new opportunities to enable them attain their potentials. The theme of the celebration of the maiden edition of the Youth Day, “Investing in the Youth, Securing Our Future” resonates with the vision of the government in not just preparing the youth for leadership role in the future, but moulding them into entrepreneurs, wealth creators and employers of labour.

The idea is to mentor and provide them with the wherewithal to attain their dreams and aspirations. As part of activities organised to celebrate the Youth Day, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare said “the approval of November 1 for the celebration of the youth underscores the absolute confidence this administration has in the innovative skills, talents and industry of the Nigerian youth.”

While government had taken decisive steps to address the concerns of the youth with the implementation of 25 youth-based programmes, the recent protests became the elixir to further engage the youth and implement those programmes.

The celebration of this year’s National Youth Day is quite significant which came in the midst of agitations for the #EndSARS campaigns. It has further roused government to take some concrete steps to address the demands, agitations and yearnings of our youths. Unlike in the past, the youth have not only become vocal, but contribute in deepening democracy as the government not only embraced the right of youths to peaceful protests, but acceded to most of their demands.

Sadly some hoodlums hijacked the peaceful protests to unleash mayhem and went on a looting spree. The wanton destruction of properties and loss of lives is a major disservice to the principles behind the protest and not a reflection of the good intentions of the organizers.

Disruptions of business activities is antithetical to the development of the country and the progress envisioned by the government and the youth. While peaceful protests are part of the democratic right of citizens and should be allowed without impediments, the looting of private and government’s properties by hoodlums who capitalised on the peaceful protest across Nigeria to unleash mayhem is a threat to the survival of the country as well the future of the youth. Development and growth cannot be achieved in the midst of chaos, anarchy, looting and vandalism of either government or individual properties.

If our common heritage and institutions are destroyed, the youth have nothing to preserve and improve upon or secure their future. A common denominator that emerged from the protests is the deficit of confidence against the government from the youth. Despite concerted efforts by government in addressing the concerns of the youth, the bridge in communication is quite wide.

Towards creating an enduring platform for engagement between the populace and the government, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sport Development has commenced the Youth Town Hall Virtual Meeting, a weekly programme that would provide the much-needed opportunity for youths to extensively discuss issues that concern them.

This process which started some few weeks ago has begun to yield results as Nigerian youths have been expressively conveying their messages to the right authorities without any hindrance. With a population estimated at about 68 million, Nigerian youths account for 16.4 per cent of the total 420 million youth bulge in Africa.

Each year, between 3 and 4 million youths join the rank of the Nigerian youth while also swelling the rank of the unemployed youth. Ordinarily, this should be an advantage and provide prospect of a better future.

Unfortunately, Nigeria parades one of the highest unemployment figures on the continent. According to the NBS, youth unemployment rate is about 27.1 per cent as at Q2 2020. The Federal Government has initiated and activated about 25 youth-focused programmes to engage and keep this teeming population on the path of career development, entrepreneurship, skills development and direct employment.

The challenges and frustrations of Nigeria’s youth population need to be tackled head-on to reverse the prediction of political upheavals. The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has accelerated government initiatives to take the unemployed youth off the labour market, encourage them to become entrepreneurs, employer of labour and self-starters. In this light, the Digital Skill Acquisition for the youth is targeted to train 500,000 youths on digital skills across the country using Youth Development Centres to educate youth on App Development, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Web Development, Mobile Device Repairs, Software Development, Coding or Data Processing. This has currently seen to the training of over 30,000 youths across the country.

After undergoing the requisite training on various empowerment, the Federal Government will provide funds for the youth to start up their business. The WEP (Work Experience Programme) is one of the initiatives introduced by the ministry and serves as an internship programme to provide participants with the opportunity to gain knowledge and develop skills and work habits that will increase their potential for future employment success.

To assuage the youth and make them worthy citizens, the Federal Executive Council on 22nd July, 2020 approved the sum of N75 billion for the establishment of the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund for the period of 2020 – 2023.

This ring fenced fund is dedicated to investing in the innovative ideas, skills and talents of Nigerian youths and to institutionally provide them with a special window for accessing much needed funds, finances, business management skills and other inputs critical for sustainable enterprise. The Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) is specifically for those from 18 years to 35 years with innovative ideas for new businesses or existing businesses looking to scale up.

The fund aims to reach 500,000 youths annually. Each fund approval will range from N250,000 to N50 million. With a spread across group applications and individual applications. With working capital loans set at 1 year and term loans set at 3 years with single digit interest rate of 5%. Disbursement would be via various channels which will include Micro Credit Organizations registered with the CBN, Fintech Organizations registered with the CBN. This is no time for self-lamentation, but a time for positive actions that would propel the nation to new heights, glory and honour.

Joshua-Akanji is Special Adviser on Media to Minister of Youth and Sports Development.

