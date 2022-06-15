Investment aparthy as FI rates attract bargains

Now that investors have shifted attention to the Fixed Income securities segment of NGX, the implication is that the equities market will start losing demand for stocks relative to fixed income

Stock market investors in Nigeria are heading into a pessimistic trading due to diversification of investors’ interests to the fixed income market. Given the bearish trading activities last week, capital market analysts are of the view that investors’ reaction to the stock market will be mixed as funds flow to the fixed income market on the rate hike by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Meanwhile, the month of June started on a bearish note, as analysts related this to the 150-points rate hike by CBN and fear of an impending global economic recession on the back of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Analysts Optimism

In the new week, analysts at Cowry Assets Management Limited expected to see a mixed reaction to the daily change of the local bourse. This, they believe, will be as a result of no upcoming company’s financial release for the new week. However, investors are advised to trade on companies’ stocks with good fundamentals and positive outlook so as to avoid falling into the bear trap. Cordros Securities Limited said: “We believe a ‘choppy theme’ will be the overarching theme in the local bourse as investors continue to play close attention to the direction of yields in the FI market. Following the moderation in the share prices of bellwether stocks this week, we see scope for the bulls to make a re-entry in stocks with attractive dividend yields. “However, we reiterate the need for positioning in only fundamentally sound stocks as the macroeconomic environment’s fragility remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings.” Afrinvest Limited noted that “this week, we expect pessimism to persist in the absence of positive market catalysts.” Also, the chief operating officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Mr Ambrose Omodion, said: “We expect a mixed trend in reaction to March year-end earnings report as funds flow to the fixed income market on the rate hike by CBN, just as portfolio rotations persist as players digest the macro-economic data and Q1 corporate earnings release, ahead of May consumer price index and purchasing manager index reports to support recovery in the new month amid oil prices oscillation. “Also, the market continues to interpret the rising inflation in relation to the crude oil price and other factors, in the midst of profit-taking and portfolio rebalancing. This will result in market players targeting fundamentally sound and dividend-paying stocks in the hope of dividend announcements.”

Last trading session

Over 1.831 billion shares, worth N19.494 billion, exchanged investors hands in 21,723 deals within five days last week, against the 28.736 billion shares valued at N209.060 billion that exchanged hands penultimate week in 23,688 deals. The Financial Services Industry contributed 64.07 per cent and 64.04 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively, after investors exchanged 2.244 billion shares in 10,817 deals, worth N12.399 billion. Conglomerates Industry came next, following 419.100 million shares traded on its floor in 1,095 deals worth N607.703 million, while Consumer Goods Industry reported 69.680 million shares, worth N2.754 billion, were traded in 3,158 deals. By measure of volume, FBN Holdings Plc, Transnational Corporation Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc were the top three performing equities, accounting for 62.08 per cent and 42.70 per cent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. Among the three companies, investors traded a combined 1.136 billion shares worth N8.323 billion in 2,906 deals. Global Spectrum stock value gained N0.25 kobo as the share price ended the week with N2.75 kobo per share against the N2.50 kobo it opened with. Conoil closed the week with N32 per share, rising by N2.90 kobo to move above its opening of N29.10 kobo per share. Fidson was part of the gainers list as its stock price gained N1.05 to move from its opening of N10.95 kobo to end the week with N12 per share. University Press share rose by N0.25 kobo during the week as its stock hit N2.90 kobo per share against the N2.65 kobo that it started this week with. Pharmadeko share appreciated by N0.15 kobo to jump from N1.60 kobo per share to N1.75 kobo per share. Industrial & Medical Gases topped the losers list following a loss of N1.85 kobo, which reduced its stock value to N9.15kobo at the end of trading, from N11. Ecobank share value dropped to N11.10 kobo per share by end of trade this week, having lost N1.40 kobo from its opening share price of N12.50 kobo per share. MRS Oil lost N1.60 kobo from its share to end the week with N14.80 kobo per share, below the N16.40 kobo per share it started trading with. ETranzact share lost N0.29 kobo to end the week with N2.71 kobo per share, against the N3 per share it started the week with. The Initiates share value also fell during the week, losing 9.09 per cent from its opening stock price of N0.44 kobo to end trading with N0.40 kobo per share.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...