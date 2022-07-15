Business

‘Investment banking fee in sub-Saharan Africa fell to $182.8m in H1’22’

Posted on

Investment banking fee worth an estimated $182.8 million were generated in sub- Saharan Africa during the first half of 2022, down 19 per cent from the same period in 2021 and the lowest first half total since 2014, according to global data provider, Refinitiv. Equity capital markets underwriting fees declined 40 per cent to $19.2 million, the lowest first half total in nineteen years. Also, debt capital markets fees declined 23 per cent from last year’s record start to $52.0 million, while syndicated lending fees declined 66 per cent to $33.9 million. Advisory fees earned in the region from completed M&A transactions reached a three-year high of $77.7 million, an increase of 180 per cent compared to the first six months of 2021. Eighty per cent of all sub-Saharan African fees were generated in South Africa during the first half of 2022 and 31 per cent were earned from deals in the financial sector. Citi earned the most investment banking fees in the region during the first half of 2022, a total of $20.0 million or a 10.9 per cent share of the total fee pool

 

