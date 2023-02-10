Investment Drive: NIPC strengthens partnership with state governors

To attain a uniform investment presence across the country, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC) has consolidated its relationship with state governors. The move, according to the Executive Secretary, NIPC, Saratu Umar, is to ensure that all the states remain conducive for investment purposes the moment investors indicate interest in any of the locations.

Umar, who stated this in Lagos during a meeting with members of the business community, said the consolidation with governors through the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) was also necessary for synergy, especially since some states were better off than others in terms of resources and opportunities. She pointed out that a coordinated investment entity across the country would enable the Council prepare the ground for investors, especially foreigners, who are expected to meet a conducive and promising atmothe sphere to put in their money as well as have good experience.

She noted that the investors had nothing to be scared of as the legal function of the Council has been strengthened to encourage and protect incoming and existing investors, saying they would not be left to seek self help. To ensure transparency in the system, the NIPC boss said there was nothing to fear as investment would no longer be an all comers’ affair as proper due diligence would be carried out before any of them is registered on the Council’s website. According to her, “we do have challenges as a country like others. But that should not deter investors from taking advantage of the potential here. Higher risks bring higher returns.

“We are liasing with different agencies to check challenges that are beyond our control. I cannot stand here and say everything is fine but all hands must be on deck. “FDIs have been very stiff in recent years due to globalisation. There is a stiff competition as other countries are also searching for investors.” Speaking on the Masterplan initiated to boost investment and enhance the value of naira, she said the plan would be ready in the next two months. Speaking on some of the potential, she said: “We have some commodities that we are looking at. We intend to get investors into he various value chains in agriculture. We have solid minerals potential. There are 44 explorable solid minerals in the country and the aim of the Council is to explore and domesticate production where possible. Instead of exporting lithium, for instance, we will encourage the production of battery locally. Recall that the NIPC boss had disclosed the Council’s plan to cut the country’s yearnings for loans by boosting the foreign exchange earnings. She said this was critical to promoting economic growth, creating jobs and generating wealth for Nigerians as well as facilitating development, stressing that the assignment wss made very compelling if “we are to set the nation on the path of sustainable progression towards becoming a prosperous nation.” She pointed out that there was need to promote the country’s investment potential by putting up a marketing/branding strategy, stressing that there would be vigorous campaign as the country cannot continue to go for loans. She said: “Nigeria is a resource rich country with a potential that is unrivalled by any other country in the world. Investment promotion comes into attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and mobilise/ remobilise Local Direct Investment to unleash the potential of the economy to the optimum. “The market for FDI has become very competitive and versatile where the investment promotion thrust of successful jurisdictions that are attracting the largest global market share of FDI inflows are driven by effective, efficient and performance driven investment promotion agencies. “With over 178 IPAs worldwide competing to channel FDI to their different countries, a compelling imperative is established that NIPC ensures Nigeria gets a fair share of this global market. “This is especially important with the onset of Africa Continental Free Trade Area, which is now in force where an investor can establish operation in any signatory country and access the Nigerian market. “If we are to assert our position as a dominant regional player, we must enhance our investment drive.” She also observed that the African economies had accentuated their investment climate reforms and business friendly policies, facilitated by very competitive investment promotion drive. “The central and strategic role of the NIPC in the coordination of investment promotion should be activated to ensure Nigeria’s investment promotion drive is given traction to onboard investments into the different sectors of the economy in a bid to facilitate economic growth and national development including job creation, import substitution, foreign exchange generation and reduction of our reliance on debt amongst others. “Consequently, it has become critically important for all stakeholders in the investment promotion ecosystem to work in synergy and complement our competences to collectively drive a national investment promotion campaign. “Thus, the National Investment Coordination Framework being evolved by the NIPC will provide a clear strategy for a seamless collaboration and coordination of the investment ecosystem as well as usher in a robust and effective stakeholder communication and engagement. “We believe this will result in effective partnership with all critical stakeholders including the media community to galvanise Nigeria’s investment performance and ensure investment plays a central role in national development.

