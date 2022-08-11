Investment: Fixed deposit gulps N1.89trn pension funds

…N118.31bn put in road infrastructure

Pension assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme(CPS) havecontinued to record substantial appreciation through investments in statutory portfolios. Besides the N9.007 trillion, representing over 65 per cent of the total N14.26 trillion invested in Federal Government’s securities, findings by New Telegraph also show that a total of N1.899 trillion has been placed in fixed deposit/ bank acceptance class.

A breakdown of the data, according to the National Pension Commission’s 2021 Annual Report, also revealed that a total of N14.131 billion was placed in foreign money market instruments. The development follows a revelation that part of the funds was also deployed in road infrastructure via Sukuk. AccordingtotheDirector-General of the Commission, Aisha Dahir-Umar, while giving details of the 2021 financial transactions, a total of N118.31 billion was also invested in Sukuk to assist the Federal Government with road rehabilitation and construction. In terms of net Pension Assets under Management (AuM), the industry recorded a growth rate of 8.85 per cent from N412.31 trllion as at fourth quarter 2020 to N413.42 trillion in the corresponding period of 2021.

The Pension fund assets were predominantly invested in FGN securities (Bonds and Treasury Bills), while the remaining assets were invested in other asset classes such as States Government Bonds, Ordinary Shares, Corporate Debt Secuities, Local Money Market Instruments, supranational Bonds, Mutual Funds, Infrastructure Funds and Private Equity Funds. The Pension funds were invested in structured infrastructure projects that met the stringent requirements as enshrined in the Regulation for the Investment of Pension Fund Assets. “As at December 31, 2021, N8.77 trillion, representing65.35percent of the AuM, was invested in Federal Government Securities.

“Out of that amount, pension funds directly invested N118.31 bllion in the Sukuk Bond issued by the Federal Government to finance road projects nationwide. Furthermore, pension funds were invested in FGN Green Bond to the tune of N59.32 billion, while N14.30 billion was invested in Agency Bonds issued by the NigeriaMortgageRefinanceCompany.

“It is pertinent to note that all investments of pension funds by the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) are made in accordance with guidelines and regulations issued by the Commission and guided by the primary objectives of safety and maintenance of fair returns. “Perhaps the most significant development in the Pension Industry in 2021 was the successful reduction of outstanding pension liabilities of the Federal Government under the CPS. The Commission obtained Presidential approval for the sum of A4159.46 billion to defray some aspects of outstanding pension liabilities of the Federal Government under the CPS.

“Consequently, the sum of N40.55 billion, being the outstanding accrued rights of 6,282 retirees and2,329deceasedemployees, was paid during the year. In the same vein, the sum of N66.83 billion was remitted into the RSAs of 85,743 retirees and 693,229 active employees, being the 2.5% shortfall in the rate of employer pension contributions as at December 31, 2021.

“The balance of N52.08 billion was processed in the 2022 financial year. In addition, the Federal Government continued to fund t Retirement Benefits Bond Redemption Fund (RBBRF) Account. With the release of N410.29 billion for the payment of accrued rights to retirees of Treasury Funded MDAs, this brought the total amount released by the Federal Government into the RBBRF Account, from inception to 31 December 2021, to N980.18 billion.” Speaking on the industry generally, the director-general said the industry remained focused on the resolution of the challenges of outstanding pension liabilities of the Federal Government under the CPS, expansion of coverage of the CPS to the informal sector and the sub-national governments and the diversification of Pension Fund Investment. She pointed out that other focus areas included the drive to improve the quality of customer service delivery, enhancement of operational capacity of the regulator/ operators workforce and the re-invigoration of the Commission’s public enlightenment and education initiatives.

“The year under review was quite challenging, but indeed, pivotal in many regards. The pension industry was confronted with several intrigues to subvert the provisions of the PRA 2014, with the aggressive push for exemption of the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force from the Contributory Pension Scheme. “At the same time, a Bill was introduced in the lower house of the National Assembly seeking to peg lumpsum payable to RSA holders upon retirement at 75 per cent of total RSA balance and to criminalise delay in payment of benefits. “Although the Commission vehemently detended these unguided attempts by providing pragmatic and superior arguments, these attempts, nonetheles, revealed the need for the ommission to increasingy pursue opportunities that holistically address the huge knowledge gap about the underlining tenets of the CPS.

