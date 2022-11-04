News

‘Investment in digital resources necessary for girl child education’

Following increasing interest in the deployment of technology in the education sector, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic, stakeholders in the sector are being challenged on the need to promote huge investment in technology development. Against this background, stakeholders in the education-technology space have been advised to invest in digital resources in order to enhance the quality of education among girls. The call was made during the October Edition of EdTech Monday initiative of the Mastercard Foundation in partnership with Co-Creation Hub. The virtual roundtable discourse moderated by a social engineering practitioner, Joyce Daniel, also had as panellists, the National Programme Officer, UN Women Nigeria, Patience Ekeoba; Associate Product Marketing Manager, Google, Temilade Adelakun and former Commissioner. for Women Affairs and Social Development in Akwa Ibom State, Eunice Thomas, as well as a student of the University of Benin, Oseme Eigbodion. The theme of the roundtable is: “Advancing Girls’ Education Through Digital Learning.” According to the former commissioner, there was the need to address the unconscious biases against the girl child with a view to ensuring that digital learning is made accessible and interesting.

 

