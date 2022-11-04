‘Investment in digital resources necessary for girl child education’

Following increasing interest in the deployment of technology in the education sector, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic, stakeholders in the sector are being challenged on the need to promote huge investment in technology development. Against this background, stakeholders in the education-technology space have been advised to invest in digital resources in order to enhance the quality of education among girls. The call was made during the October Edition of EdTech Monday initiative of the Mastercard Foundation in partnership with Co-Creation Hub. The virtual roundtable discourse moderated by a social engineering practitioner, Joyce Daniel, also had as panellists, the National Programme Officer, UN Women Nigeria, Patience Ekeoba; Associate Product Marketing Manager, Google, Temilade Adelakun and former Commissioner. for Women Affairs and Social Development in Akwa Ibom State, Eunice Thomas, as well as a student of the University of Benin, Oseme Eigbodion. The theme of the roundtable is: “Advancing Girls’ Education Through Digital Learning.” According to the former commissioner, there was the need to address the unconscious biases against the girl child with a view to ensuring that digital learning is made accessible and interesting.
Related Articles
Umahi charges state EXCO members to remain loyal
Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has advised members of the state Executive Council (EXCO) to continue to remain loyal to his administration and not indulge in any acts of betrayal, in spite of the circumstance. Umahi gave the advice, yesterday, when the EXCO members, led by Deputy Governor Kelechi Igwe, paid him a Christmas […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Use loans judiciously, PAP advises ex-agitators’ beneficiaries
The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) office has admonished beneficiaries of a loan offered by the Nigeria Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultral Lending (NIRSAL) to judiciously use it to become successful enterprenures. The PAP office warned that diverting the facility would create more hardship for them and further plung the region into extreme poverty. Speaking […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Burglary attempt on Buhari’s COS’ residence unsuccessful-Presidency
Abuja The Presidency yesterday said there was an attempt by some robbers to burgle the official residence of the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, in Abuja. Responding to a clarification based on a report by an online medium, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)