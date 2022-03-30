Investment in TB diagnosis, key to eliminating disease – NTBLCP

The National Tuberculosis Buruli Ulcer and Leprosy Control Programme (NTBLCP) has said that investment in tuberculosis and increase in the number of TB diagnosis platforms in Nigeria would help in curbing its transmission and eventually eliminate the disease from the country.

National Coordinator, NTBLCP, Dr Chukwuma Anyaike, who spoke at the bi-weekly media briefing at the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) on COVID- 19 and other infectious diseases in the country, stressed that various channels were being opened to tackle the rising cases of TB, but most especially, to track down and identify all missing TB cases for treatment. While noting that 207,000 new cases were identified in 2021, which shows that there was a 50 per cent increment to the 138,591 TB new cases identified in 2020, he lamented that out of the 207,000 new cases, it was realised that children were being behind and they were lots of TB resistant cases.

