Investment in youth football will reclaim Nigeria’s lost glory – Ogbodo

The CEO of Ogbodo UK Sport Ltd, Kingsley Ogbodo, has said for the country to reclaim her lost glory in football, there is need to invest more in the development of the youths. Ogbodo, a former player himself said it is high time the league organisers and the Nigeria Football Federation invest in the youth league and mandate Nigeria Professional league sides to start setting up a youth football team.

“I think is high time that the organisers of our league and the federation need to start mandating all the professional league clubs in the country to start setting up their youth football teams,” he said. “What this implies is that these youth teams becomes a feeder for the clubs, it also becomes a feeder for the various youth National teams. When a young player finds himself playing for the youth team of an Enyimba side for instance he can start aspiring that one day he will break into the First team of Enyimba.

“It also becomes easier for the handlers of our youth teams to also visit these youth teams and scout for exceptional young talents and it then means that the player at a young age is then exposed to the right Football development. “We must also start investing in our youth coaches. I think we don’t have enough of youth coaches.

The skills and knowledge and requirement for a youth coach is quite different and that is why a lot of our youth players at a young age are not exposed to the right trainings and football development. “You have to understand that the passion and patriotism for a player born in Nigeria will not be same as a player born abroad.”

 

