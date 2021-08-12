News

Investment in youths critical ingredient for Nigeria’s development –Obi

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Peter Obi, has identified investment in youths is a critical ingredient for Nigeria’s development. In a message to commemorate International Youth Day 2021, the former Anambra State governor argued that human capital remains one of biggest assets of any nation. He explained that a nation that prioritises human capital development would reap the fruits of national development. According to Obi, the best investment for youths is investment in education. He decried the constant decline in the education sector as well as the security challenges which have resulted in the closure of schools in some parts of the country.

“Developed nations who are doing well have all invested in education and in their youths. If we must experience tangible development in Nigeria, we must learn to invest in our youths through aggressive investments in education,” Obi said. He also made a case for the small business sector, whose main owners are the youths, asking the government to support their productive ventures. Obi explained that a vibrant private sector-driven economy would not only reduce youth unemployment but also catalyse economic growth and development. Advising the youths to shun all forms of crimes and social vices, he asked them to engage more in productive ventures that would improve their lives.

The ex-governor said: “Nigeria belongs to you and you belong to Nigeria. This is your nation, to build and to protect. Avoid engaging in actions capable of endangering the future of this nation, for your sake and the sake of generations to come.”

