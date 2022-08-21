Investment (Part 2)

Hosea 4:6; Daniel 9:2; Genesis 40:6-14. Hosea 4:6. My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.

Daniel 9:2. In the first year of his reign I Daniel understood by books the number of years… Genesis 40:12-14. And Joseph said unto him, This is the interpretation of it.

The three branches are three days. Yet within three days shall Pharaoh lift up thine head, and restore thee unto thy place: and thou deliver Pharaoh’s Cup into hand, after the former manner when thou was his butler. But think on me when it shall be well with thee, and she kindness, I pray thee, unto me, and make mention of me unto Pharaoh…

Glory to God in the Highest for another beautiful day. God is good to you and your family for the gift of Life. Yesterday, we started A-3 Dimensional Investments lectures about Spiritual Investment, Human Resources Investment and Financial Investment. We have dealt briefly with Spiritual Investment.

Today, we shall be looking at HUMAN RESOURCES INVESTMENT which deals with Investing in yourself, in your wife or husband, in your children and investing in people. Don’t forget that Investment is all about the increment, interest or profit in the future. Investment is not all about now but about the future.

It is like SOWING AND REAPING. You need to know that what you invest is what you will get back with an increment. If you invest good things, you will enjoy good things but if you invest bad things you will definitely enjoy the bad things that you invested. First, you need to invest in yourself. You can not give what you don’t have. What you don’t know is above you.

The antonym of investment is liability. This indicates that if you fail to invest in yourself you will become a liability to yourself and to others.

Investment is an asset. The opposite word of investment (asset) is liability. Each time you fail to invest in yourself you become a liability to yourself as well as others. You can invest in yourself by doing things that will add more value to your life. Each time you make a decision and take steps to add more value to yourself or increase your worth, it means you are investing in yourself.

You can seek for more knowledge in the areas of your interest. You can add more to your existing skills,it will increase your value or worth. You will become more valuable, priceless or worthwhile. You can add more to your Educational attainments or qualifications like your Degrees, your Certificates or your professional certifications.

You can go more for formal or informal Education. You can attend more courses, attend Seminars or Conferences that will empower you with needed information. You can buy books that will give you more information.

Information brings Transformation.

To the married, it is a must for you to invest in your wife or your husband if truly you want to enjoy her or him. Husband invests in your wife else you will suffer the consequences. Invest in her to add more value to her or to increase her worth.

Don’t be like husbands that beat their wives, they will harvest sorrow at the end of the day.

I know of a man, he did not allow her wife to do any work than to stay at home doing nothing and always monitor her movements from one place to another. He was not doing something tangible too. One day, this same man was asking someone’s wife to borrow him some amount of money they needed to pay family bills, what A GREAT DISASTER AND TRAGEDY OF LIFE.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...