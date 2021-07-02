Business

Investments: Don restates need for sound corporate governance

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A don, Prof. Abdul- Hameed Sulaimon, has urged Nigerian businesses to adopt sound corporate governance practices as long term strategies to navigate environmental complexities post-COVID-19. Sulaimon, of the Department of Business Administration, University of Lagos, gave the advice on at the NIM Management Lecture themed:” Restructuring Businesses for Sustainability in the Pandemic Era”. He noted that the immediate impacts of the pandemic indicated that implementation of the existing business models of most firms were inappropriate.

The don also urged business enterprises to adopt resource fluidity and leadership unity to cope with the changes associated with the pandemic. He said the integration of well-established crisis management techniques and business remodeling would enable businesses deduce valuable insights and create appropriate sustainability model. Sulaimon also proffered that businesses must expand on existing human resources, finance, legal, operations and business procedures to accommodate certain vital exceptions.

He stressed the need to evidently communicate the revised policies, standards and procedures to permit such waivers in an accelerated manner. He advised Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to leverage their flexibility and agility in reacting to market requirements and societal demands by quickly adjusting their production base. “Likewise, industrial sectors, either manufacturing or services, should react speedily by building on the strength of their own peculiar features by adapting tactics of quality improvement system and lean management. “The present crisis may offer manufacturing companies with opportunities to transition to the provision of services in response to the changes in consumer dynamics while capitalizing on the changing aspects of global export markets.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Hyundai Motor Group’s urban air mobility vision concept at GITEX Tech week

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Hyundai Motor Group’s Urban Air Mobility (UAM) vision concept, S-A1, was on display at GITEX Technology Week, December 6–10, at Dubai World Trade Centre. Etisalat, a leading telecommunications company in Africa and the Middle East, and GITEX host, recently named the S-A1 to its “Best Innovations in 2020” list and invited Hyundai Motor Group to […]
Business

Group partners varsity to train facility managers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

International Facility Management Association (IFMA), Nigeria chapter, has gone into partnership with the University of Lagos to train more professionals. Speaking during a courtesy visit to the university, IFMA President, Mr. Segun Adebayo, stressed its commitment to continuous learning and development through strategic collaboration with other professional bodies and reputable organisations to ensure the entrenchment […]
Business

Power sector records N243bn capacity loss in 10 months

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The power sector has recorded a generation capacity loss of N243 billion from January to October.   This is contained in the October 2020 electricity generation statistics released recently by the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), the umbrella body of GenCos.   According to the data, the major challenge facing the electricity generation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica