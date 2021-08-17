News

Investments, transparency’ll now flourish in our oil, gas industry – Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

…hails Buhari for signing PIB

Philip Nyam, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said Nigeria’s oil and gas industry will now receive a breath of fresh air and allow investments and transparency to flourish with the coming into being of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

The speaker reacted Monday after President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which has become an Act of the National Assembly.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Lanre Lasisi, in Abuja, Gbajabiamila said the coming into being of the law was a victory for Nigerians and a landmark achievement that ended the two-decade-long journey of the PIB.

Gbajabiamila said when massive investments come in as a result of the PIA, a lot of Nigerians will gain employment.

The Speaker said he was optimistic that with the coming on board of the PIA, Nigerians will also benefit from reduced fuel prices as there would be competition among the industry players.

The speaker praised the determination of the 9th Assembly that saw the Act become a success and commended the synergy between the Executive and Legislative Arms of government that won the victory for Nigerians.

He said: “As I said before, this is a landmark achievement. It has been 20 years in coming. This 9th Assembly will be recorded on the right side of history for this big score.”

Gbajabiamila said the oil and gas industry could only fare better with the Act, calling on investors to take full advantage of the opportunities that the new law provided.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

China, Iran, N’Korea seek support at UN to push back against unilateral force, sanctions

Posted on Author Reporter

  China, Russia, North Korea, Iran and others are seeking support for a coalition to defend the United Nations Charter by pushing back against the use or threat of force and unilateral sanctions, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday. The move by 16 countries and the Palestinians to create such a group […]
News Top Stories

Imo: Catholic Bishop was rescued in Awara forest –Police

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri, Bishop Moses Chikwe, who was kidnapped on December 27, has been rescued unhurt. His freedom came following what the Imo State Police Command described as a ‘sting operation’ embarked upon by key tactical squads of the Imo Police Command led by the Anti-kidnapping Unit alongside the […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: NANS wants schools closed till further notice

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

…declares June 12 for national protest Highly disturbed by serious security challenges ravaging the country with alarming rate in some regions, the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has called on the Federal Government to close down schools in the North West, and North Central in the country till peaceful atmosphere returns in the areas. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica